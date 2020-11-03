The strongest storm this year killed at least 16 people in the Philippines, and sent tens of thousands more to evacuation centers, risking COVID-19 infection.
Nearly 458,000 people were evacuated mostly in the main island of Luzon, including 177 COVID-19 patients and more than 400 medical staff from 10 quarantine facilities, the nation’s disaster risk-monitoring agency said in a report yesterday.
Philippine Health Secretary Francisco Duque, in a televised briefing, asked local officials to ensure social distancing measures are in place in evacuation centers.
Photo: AFP
Typhoon Goni, the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane, slammed the eastern portion of the Philippines on Sunday morning and crossed several provinces including near the capital before heading to the South China Sea.
The Philippines’ 18th storm this year is “the strongest landfalling tropical cyclone in history,” said Jeff Masters, a meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections.
The previous record was held by super typhoons Meranti and Haiyan, which hit the Philippines in 2016 and 2013 respectively.
Most of the fatalities were in Albay and Catanduanes provinces south of Manila, some of them swept away by raging waters, according to the region’s disaster risk-monitoring agency.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday afternoon conducted an aerial inspection of typhoon-hit areas, radio DZBB reported.
More than 65 percent of homes in Catanduanes, the province where Goni made landfall, were damaged and electricity and telecommunication lines were still down, its Governor Joseph Cua told reporters.
Six power plants are shut, and together with felled electric posts and damaged transmission lines, 125 cities and towns were left without electricity.
The power outage might lead to problems in the cold management of COVID-19 test kits and specimen, Duque said.
Thirty-three airports, including Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport, were cleared to resume flights at 10am yesterday.
The storm damaged 1.1 billion pesos (US$22.71 million) worth of crops and affected the livelihood of 20,000 farmers, adding to the almost 2 billion pesos in damage when Typhoon Molave hit the country last week.
Goni moved away from the main Luzon Island on Sunday night, but another storm, Atsani, might make landfall in the Philippines later this week, the weather bureau said.
An average of 20 cyclones pass through disaster-prone Philippines every year, which would likely complicate the nation’s fight against COVID-19 as thousands of people remain in cramped evacuation sites.
In 2013, Haiyan killed more than 6,300 people.
“Super Typhoon Goni brings back memories of the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Haiyan,” 350.org Asia Regional Director Norly Mercado said. “In Asia, we are no stranger to intense tropical storms, but now we face a dual threat with COVID-19 and climate change.”
Thousands of monkeys are menacing the historic Indian city of Shimla, where sterilizations and illegal poisonings have failed to blunt their frequent attacks on tourists and farms. During India’s nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, most of the macaques left the city for the countryside to look for food. As restrictions have eased, they have returned to bully inhabitants and snatch grocery bags, and up to 50 troops of hungry monkeys now prowl the former colonial British summer escape in the Himalayan hills. The city of 160,000 people has long been a major draw for tourists seeking to avoid India’s searing summer heat, but the food
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
The Victoria State Government has cut down a tree that was culturally significant to Australia’s Djab Wurrung women to make way for a highway in the state’s west. The yellow box, known as a directions tree, was felled on Monday. The government has defended its actions, saying that the tree was not one of those listed as requiring protection in an agreement with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corp, and was not the sacred directions tree that is subject to a federal court action. Police yesterday arrested about 50 people at the site. Among those arrested were at least two legal observers, who attended the
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in