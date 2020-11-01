More than 200,000 people in the Philippines were yesterday ordered to evacuate their homes as the most powerful typhoon of the year barreled toward the country, with authorities warning of “destructive” winds and storm surges.
Typhoon Goni is expected to graze the southeastern tip of the main island of Luzon early today before making landfall in the afternoon with wind speeds of up to 205kph, the state weather forecaster said.
It comes a week after Typhoon Molave slammed into the same region, killing 22 people and flooding low-lying villages and farmland, before sweeping across the South China Sea to Vietnam.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Schools, which have been empty since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic are to be used as emergency shelters, as well as government-run evacuation centers and gymnasiums.
“It looks like we will have really strong winds, increasing the chances of widespread flooding and landslides,” Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesman Mark Timbal told local broadcaster ABS-CBN. “Storm surges are imminent on our east coast. We are monitoring Mayon and Taal volcanos for possible volcanic mud flows.”
Authorities ramped up preparations in the Bicol region southeast of Manila, marshaling rescue vehicles, emergency response teams and relief goods ahead of the typhoon.
The weather service has warned of a “moderate to high risk” of storm surges up to 3m high along the east coast over the next two days.
“Violent winds and intense rainfall” are expected that could trigger flooding and landslides in a region of more than 20 million people, it said.
“Evacuating people is more difficult at this time because of COVID-19,” said Alexis Naz, a regional civil defense spokesman.
More than 200,000 people have been told to seek shelter in Bicol with evacuations also expected in other areas.
A maximum of five people would be allowed to shelter in a single school room that previously would have held 16, Naz said, adding that the natural disaster-prone region had enough facilities.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory