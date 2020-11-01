Philippines tells 200,000 to take cover for typhoon

AFP, MANILA





More than 200,000 people in the Philippines were yesterday ordered to evacuate their homes as the most powerful typhoon of the year barreled toward the country, with authorities warning of “destructive” winds and storm surges.

Typhoon Goni is expected to graze the southeastern tip of the main island of Luzon early today before making landfall in the afternoon with wind speeds of up to 205kph, the state weather forecaster said.

It comes a week after Typhoon Molave slammed into the same region, killing 22 people and flooding low-lying villages and farmland, before sweeping across the South China Sea to Vietnam.

A fisherman secures a boat in preparation for Typhoon Goni in Manila, Philippines, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Schools, which have been empty since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic are to be used as emergency shelters, as well as government-run evacuation centers and gymnasiums.

“It looks like we will have really strong winds, increasing the chances of widespread flooding and landslides,” Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesman Mark Timbal told local broadcaster ABS-CBN. “Storm surges are imminent on our east coast. We are monitoring Mayon and Taal volcanos for possible volcanic mud flows.”

Authorities ramped up preparations in the Bicol region southeast of Manila, marshaling rescue vehicles, emergency response teams and relief goods ahead of the typhoon.

The weather service has warned of a “moderate to high risk” of storm surges up to 3m high along the east coast over the next two days.

“Violent winds and intense rainfall” are expected that could trigger flooding and landslides in a region of more than 20 million people, it said.

“Evacuating people is more difficult at this time because of COVID-19,” said Alexis Naz, a regional civil defense spokesman.

More than 200,000 people have been told to seek shelter in Bicol with evacuations also expected in other areas.

A maximum of five people would be allowed to shelter in a single school room that previously would have held 16, Naz said, adding that the natural disaster-prone region had enough facilities.