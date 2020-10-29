Wife of US justice boosts claims against Joe Biden

AP, WASHINGTON





The wife of US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is using her Facebook page to amplify claims of corruption by former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

Virginia Thomas on Monday asked her more than 10,000 followers to consider sharing a link focused on alleged corruption by Biden and his son, Hunter, as well as claims that social media companies are censoring reports about the Bidens.

Last week, she reposted a video that features US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the headline: “The Biden Crime Family: How They Made Millions.”

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, right, and his wife, Virginia Thomas, arrive for a state dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Sept. 20 last year. Photo: AP

Again asking people to share the link, Virginia Thomas wrote: “The mainstream media does not want people to know the facts of what this video reveal.”

On Oct. 14, she pointed followers to an attack on philanthropist George Soros.

“Who is really running the Democrat Party? The Soros family,” the shared link said, featuring photographs of Soros relations with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton.

On Oct. 12, she linked to a video by conservative commentator Dan Bongino asserting that Biden has dementia.

Three times this month, she wrote about what Trump and his supporters call Obamagate, an unsupported claim that former US president Barack Obama broke the law by spying on Trump and his associates during the transition between their administrations.

On Oct. 10, she wrote: “More citizens should KNOW about the biggest scandal and the evidence now piling up! #ObamaGate.”

On Oct. 17, she posted a photo of a man identified as a conservative who was protesting outside Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. The photo showed the man with a bloodied mouth and teeth missing.

She wrote: “Why is the left violent and why don’t Democrat’s [sic] condemn this?”

A few hours earlier, Virginia Thomas complained about apparent collusion between the media and the Biden campaign to shield the candidate from tough questions.

“Media + Biden/Harris team [equals] PROPAGANDA and Corruption. #WalkAwayFromDemocrats and the Mainstream Media! Find new news sources!” she wrote.

Clarence Thomas is the longest-serving current justice, having joined the court in 1991, and on Monday evening he administered the oath at the swearing in of new US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Both Thomases were at the White House on Monday for the ceremony. During the ceremony, Virginia Thomas sat next to Jesse Barrett, Amy Coney Barrett’s husband.

She wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that she was “so excited” to be at Amy Coney Barrett’s swearing in.

“Clarence said as we left, I wish your Mom was still alive, which drew my tears, as she would be living each minute and emotion of this historic day...a day President Trump made possible!” Virginia Thomas wrote.