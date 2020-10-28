Pompeo warns India about Chinese threat

Reuters, NEW DELHI





The US and India yesterday signed a pact to share sensitive satellite and map data as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of the threat posed by an increasingly assertive China.

Pompeo, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday along with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, said after talks with their Indian counterparts that the two countries had to work together to confront the threat China posed to security and freedom.

The annual US-India strategic dialogue comes at a time of heightened tension in the region, with Indian troops confronting Chinese forces on their disputed Himalayan border.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh leave after addressing a joint press briefing on the lawn of Hyderabad House in New Delhi yesterday. Photo: AFP

“Big things are happening as our democracies align to better protect the citizens of our two countries and indeed, of the free world,” Pompeo told reporters after the talks with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh.

“Our leaders, and our citizens, see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, the rule of law, transparency, nor to freedom of navigation, the foundation of a free and open, prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Pompeo said.

The new defense pact — the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement on Geospatial Cooperation — was a “significant milestone” that would foster cooperation between the militaries of both countries, Esper told the news conference.

The US plans to sell more fighter planes and drones to India, Esper added.

The pact would give India access to a range of topographical, nautical and aeronautical data that is considered vital for targeting of missiles and armed drones.

It would also allow the US to provide advanced navigational aids and avionics on US-supplied aircraft to India, an Indian defense source said.

US President Donald Trump has made being tough on China a key part of his re-election campaign and Pompeo has been trying to bolster allies to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

China dismissed Pompeo’s accusations.

“We urge Pompeo to abandon his Cold War mentality, zero-sum mindset and stop harping on the ‘China threat,’” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) told a news briefing in Beijing earlier yesterday.