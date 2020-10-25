UNITED STATES
Man wins double jackpot
In what most people would consider a lucrative mistake, a Detroit-area man who accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket has won two US$1 million jackpots. Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights, said he was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a US$2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game. He then realized that he had purchased a second ticket with the same numbers. “I was a little bummed, but didn’t think much about it,” Mazahem said. Until he recently logged onto the app and found that he had two US$1 million winners. “I couldn’t believe it was real,” Mazahem said. “It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of US$2 million.” He has claimed his prize, and plans to buy a new house and save the rest.
ECUADOR
Bird populations surge
The population of Galapagos penguins and flightless cormorants, two species endemic to the islands, has seen a record increase, study results released on Friday showed. The Galapagos penguin is one of the smallest species of penguins in the world, measuring up to 35cm, and the cormorants on the islands are the only type to have lost their ability to fly — but they have developed diving skills. The population of Galapagos penguins, the only ones living on the equator, increased from 1,451 last year to 1,940 this year, the Galapagos National Park said. Flightless cormorant numbers increased from 1,914 to 2,220 over the period, it added.
BULGARIA
Sofia joins ‘clean networks’
The country and the US on Friday signed a declaration on security of next-generation 5G mobile networks, which should ensure protected and clean communications, officials said. Sofia has joined the US Department of State’s Clean Network initiative, which the department says seeks to eliminate “long-term threats to data privacy, security and human rights posed to the free world from authoritarian malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party.”
EGYPT
Parliamentary vote begins
Polling stations yesterday opened for parliamentary elections, in which there was little doubt of a sweeping victory for supporters of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. About 63 million voters out of the country’s more than 100 million people are eligible to elect 568 of the 596 lawmakers in the lower house, widely seen as a rubber-stamp body for executive policies. The remaining deputies would be appointed by former army-general-turned-president al-Sisi. The elections are to be held in two phases, with the first covering 14 provinces yesterday and today. The second, on Nov. 7 and 8, would cover 13 provinces including the capital, Cairo.
JAPAN
‘Ursine terror’ prompts calls
A spate of bear attacks has prompted calls to improve their natural habitat as experts warned of more potentially dangerous encounters with the animals, as they venture into populated areas in search of food. Local media have reported several incidents of “ursine terror” in Ishikawa Prefecture, where 11 people have been injured by bears since the start of the year — the highest number since local records began in 2005. The attacks are being attributed to a shortage of acorns in the bears’ natural habitat, forcing them to wander into populated areas in search of food.
French authorities yesterday said that they would close a Paris mosque as part of a clampdown on radical Islam that has yielded over a dozen arrests following the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. The mosque in a densely populated suburb northeast of Paris had disseminated a video on its Facebook page days before Friday’s gruesome murder, railing against teacher Samuel Paty’s choice of material for a class discussion on freedom of expression, a source close to the investigation said. The French Ministry of the Interior said the mosque in Pantin, which has
LONGSTANDING NEUTRALITY: The US request came as it vied for influence in Southeast Asia with China, but Indonesia has never let foreign militaries operate there Indonesia this year rejected a proposal by the US to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter have said. US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesian President Joko Widodo rebuffed the request, the officials said. Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US Department of State’s Office of Press Relations and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the US Department of Defense and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi
COVID-19 UNDER CONTROL: The two prime ministers agreed to ease entry bans, and allow short-term business visits and reopen flights between Vietnam and Japan Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in his first overseas summit since taking office last month, yesterday agreed with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to step up defense and security cooperation in the face of China’s expanding influence in the region. In talks in Hanoi, Suga and Phuc set up a basic agreement allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technology to Vietnam. Japan has been pursuing such agreements to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations and sustain its own defense industry. Suga said that his four-day trip to Vietnam and Indonesia would be key to pursuing the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said that he has no problem with being held responsible for the many killings under his crackdown on drugs, and that he is ready to face charges that could land him in jail, but not charges of crimes against humanity. Duterte’s televised remarks were among his clearest acknowledgement of the prospects that he could face a deluge of criminal charges for the bloody campaign he launched after taking office in the middle of 2016. Police have reported that at least 5,856 drug suspects have been killed in raids and more than 256,000 others arrested since