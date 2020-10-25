World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Man wins double jackpot

In what most people would consider a lucrative mistake, a Detroit-area man who accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket has won two US$1 million jackpots. Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights, said he was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a US$2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game. He then realized that he had purchased a second ticket with the same numbers. “I was a little bummed, but didn’t think much about it,” Mazahem said. Until he recently logged onto the app and found that he had two US$1 million winners. “I couldn’t believe it was real,” Mazahem said. “It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of US$2 million.” He has claimed his prize, and plans to buy a new house and save the rest.

ECUADOR

Bird populations surge

The population of Galapagos penguins and flightless cormorants, two species endemic to the islands, has seen a record increase, study results released on Friday showed. The Galapagos penguin is one of the smallest species of penguins in the world, measuring up to 35cm, and the cormorants on the islands are the only type to have lost their ability to fly — but they have developed diving skills. The population of Galapagos penguins, the only ones living on the equator, increased from 1,451 last year to 1,940 this year, the Galapagos National Park said. Flightless cormorant numbers increased from 1,914 to 2,220 over the period, it added.

BULGARIA

Sofia joins ‘clean networks’

The country and the US on Friday signed a declaration on security of next-generation 5G mobile networks, which should ensure protected and clean communications, officials said. Sofia has joined the US Department of State’s Clean Network initiative, which the department says seeks to eliminate “long-term threats to data privacy, security and human rights posed to the free world from authoritarian malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party.”

EGYPT

Parliamentary vote begins

Polling stations yesterday opened for parliamentary elections, in which there was little doubt of a sweeping victory for supporters of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. About 63 million voters out of the country’s more than 100 million people are eligible to elect 568 of the 596 lawmakers in the lower house, widely seen as a rubber-stamp body for executive policies. The remaining deputies would be appointed by former army-general-turned-president al-Sisi. The elections are to be held in two phases, with the first covering 14 provinces yesterday and today. The second, on Nov. 7 and 8, would cover 13 provinces including the capital, Cairo.

JAPAN

‘Ursine terror’ prompts calls

A spate of bear attacks has prompted calls to improve their natural habitat as experts warned of more potentially dangerous encounters with the animals, as they venture into populated areas in search of food. Local media have reported several incidents of “ursine terror” in Ishikawa Prefecture, where 11 people have been injured by bears since the start of the year — the highest number since local records began in 2005. The attacks are being attributed to a shortage of acorns in the bears’ natural habitat, forcing them to wander into populated areas in search of food.