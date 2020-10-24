Cameroonian detainees accuse US center of torture

‘FEARING DEATH’: The refugees said that they were forced to sign deportation papers before some of them were returned to their country on a flight from Texas

The Guardian





US immigration officers allegedly tortured Cameroonian asylum seekers to force them to sign their own deportation orders, in what lawyers and activists describe as a brutal scramble to fly African migrants out of the country in the run-up to the US presidential elections.

Many of the Cameroonian migrants in a Mississippi detention center refused to sign, fearing death at the hands of Cameroonian government forces responsible for widespread civilian killings, and because they had asylum hearings pending.

According to multiple accounts, detainees were threatened, choked, beaten, pepper-sprayed and threatened with more violence to make them sign. Several were put in handcuffs by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, and their fingerprints were taken forcibly in place of a signature on documents called “stipulated orders of removal,” by which the asylum seekers waive their rights to further immigration hearings and accept deportation.

Lawyers and human rights advocates said that here had been a significant acceleration of deportations in the past few weeks, a trend they see as linked to the looming elections and the possibility that ICE could soon be under new management.

“The abuse we are witnessing, especially right now against Black immigrants, isn’t new, but it is escalating,” said Christina Fialho, executive director of Freedom for Immigrants (FFI), an advocacy group. “In late September, early October of this year, we began to receive calls on our hotline from Cameroonian and Congolese immigrants detained in ICE prisons across the country. And they were being subjected to threats of deportation, often accompanied by physical abuse.”

“The reality is that ICE operates in the shadows. They thrive in secrecy,” Fialho added. “We know that the US government is deporting key witnesses in an effort to silence survivors and absolve ICE of legal liability.”

A plane carrying 60 Cameroonian and 28 Congolese asylum seekers was on Tuesday last week quietly flown out of Fort Worth Alliance Airport in Texas to deliver them to their home countries. The charter plane did not release a flight plan, but it was tracked by immigration rights groupWitness at the Border, which said that it stopped in Senegal, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya before returning to the US.

The Cameroonian deportees were from the country’s English-speaking minority, which has been the target of widespread abuses, including extrajudicial killings, by government security forces seeking to crush a separatist movement.

The administration of US President Donald Trump cut the country’s trade privileges at the beginning of this year because of the persistent abuses.

Most of the deportees on the flight had testified that they had suffered detention without charge and torture at the hands of the Cameroonian military, and had relatives who had been killed. They were detained for questioning on arrival in Douala, a coastal city in southwest Cameroon, but some were freed after their families paid bribes, and have since gone into hiding.

As for the others, Cameroonian lawyer Evaristus Nkongchu said: “We have no knowledge of what happened to those that were deported. We know they arrived, but we haven’t heard what happened after they arrived at the airport.”

The Cameroonian embassy in Washington did not reply to several requests for comment.

Detainees and their lawyers have been told that there would be another deportation flight in the coming days, possibly as early as yesterday.

Cameroonians are routinely denied asylum or parole in the US immigration court system, which is run by the US Department of Justice.

Victims, family members, lawyers and human rights activists have described a range of coercive measures used by ICE on Cameroonian detainees at the Adams County Correctional Center in Mississippi to make them sign their own deportation orders.

A complaint filed by FFI and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) cites eight cases of forced signatures or fingerprints on stipulated orders of removal.

One of those involved, identified by the initials BJ, said that ICE officers on Sept. 27 “pepper-sprayed me in the eyes and [one officer] strangled me almost to the point of death. I kept telling him: ‘I can’t breathe.’ I almost died.”

“As a result of the physical violence, they were able to forcibly obtain my fingerprint on the document,” BJ said.

Another detainee, known as DF, said that he was on Sept. 28 ordered to sign his deportation order by an ICE agent.

“I refused to sign. He pressed my neck into the floor. I said: ‘Please, I can’t breathe.’ I lost my blood circulation. Then they took me inside with my hands at my back where there were no cameras,” DF said.

He was then taken to a punitive wing of the center, which is also known as Zulu and subjected to further assault, he said.

“They put me on my knees where they were torturing me and they said they were going to kill me. They took my arm and twisted it. They were putting their feet on my neck. While in Zulu, they did get my fingerprint on my deportation document and took my picture,” he said.

DF was one of the detainees on the flight from Fort Worth to Douala. It is unclear what has happened to him since.

A third detainee, CA, said he was forced to the ground, sat on, handcuffed and pepper-sprayed.

“I was crying: ‘I can’t breathe,’ because they were forcefully on top of me pressing their body weight on top of me. My eyes were so hot ... I was dragged across the ground,” he said. “The officers told me to open my eyes. I couldn’t. My legs and hands were handcuffed. They forcefully opened my palm. Some of my fingers were broken. They forced my fingerprint on to the paper.”

CA was taken off the flight, but still faces deportation.