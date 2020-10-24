Sri Lanka legislators vote to boost president’s power

20TH AMENDMENT: Lawmakers voted 156 to 65 to allow the president to appoint and fire ministers, and dissolve parliament two years and six months after its election

AP, COLOMBO





The Sri Lankan Parliament has by a large majority approved a constitutional amendment concentrating powers under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and reversing reforms a previous government had made to curb authoritarianism.

After the August elections gave him the parliamentary votes to change the charter, Rajapaksa had said the amendment would be his government’s priority because the reduced presidential powers hindered his work.

The 20th Amendment to the constitution was passed late on Thursday with a 91-vote majority, with 156 lawmakers in the 225-member parliament voting in favor and 65 against it.

A man reads a newspaper with the front page carrying the headline news that the 20th amendment to the Constitution was passed by a two-thirds majority, at a roadside stall in Colombo yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

With the change, Rajapaksa will be able to hold ministries, as well as appoint and sack ministers.

He will also be the appointing authority of the elections, public service, police, human rights, bribery or corruption investigation commissions.

These commissions were perceived as independent with a constitutional council comprising of lawmakers from different political parties and civil personalities making the appointments. With the amendment, the constitutional council is abolished for a parliamentary council whose observations the president is not bound to implement.

The president can also dissolve parliament after two years and six months of the legislature being elected instead of the previous law that prohibited the president from dissolving parliament until six months before its five-year term ends.

Rajapaksa also overcame internal opposition to a clause that lifted a ban on dual citizens holding political office.

This will pave the way for a sibling who is a US citizen to enter parliament, further strengthening Rajapaksa family’s hold on Sri Lanka’s political power. Rajapaksa’s older brother, former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa, is prime minister. Another older brother and three nephews are also lawmakers — three of them ministers.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa renounced his US citizenship last year to run for president.

The amendment was passed with several changes because the Supreme Court had earlier determined certain clauses in the original proposals were against people’s sovereignty and they needed approval in a public referendum to become law.

Accordingly, the government brought back clauses enabling citizens to challenge a president’s actions in court, subjecting the president’s office to financial audit and making the president answerable to parliament.

Sri Lanka has been ruled under a powerful executive presidential system since 1978, but a reformist government in 2015 clipped much of the president’s powers and gave them over to the parliament and independent commissions, saying successive presidents had been more authoritarian.

However, Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that educed powers has deterred him from performing his duties.