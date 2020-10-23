Basing Japan’s missile defense systems at sea might cost at least twice as much to complete as its now-abandoned plans for Aegis Ashore ground-based sites and delay it to 2028, a person with knowledge of the plans said.
Fitted with powerful Lockheed Martin Corp radars, Japan’s Aegis Ashore systems are meant to intercept missile strikes from North Korea and elsewhere.
Then-Japanese minister of defense Taro Kono in June suspended plans for two land sites, which would have cost about US$2 billion to construct, citing the possibility that booster rockets could fall on local residents.
Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Instead, he suggested installing the systems on sea platforms or ships.
Ministry of Defense officials are considering several proposals, including putting Aegis on platforms resembling oil rigs, or on converted merchant ships or naval vessels.
Kono’s successor, Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi, has said that he would make a decision on the future of Aegis Ashore batteries by the end of the year.
Delays and higher costs could rekindle support for an onshore plan, as Japan’s public finances are strained by debt exacerbated by massive COVID-19 stimulus spending.
A defense ministry official said he was unaware of the new cost and time estimates for missile defenses at sea, but the land-based Aegis Ashore batteries were scheduled to be operational in 2025.
Some of those proposals could cost more than US$4 billion each, not including interceptor missiles and operating expenses, which would exceed those of land stations because of fuel, maintenance and larger crews, said the person familiar with the matter, who has seen estimates being discussed by defense ministry officials.
The person declined to be identified.
A destroyer has about 300 sailors, about 10 times more people than needed for a land site, the defense ministry said.
Armed with interceptor missiles designed to hit warheads in space, Aegis Ashore’s Lockheed Martin SPY-7 radar has at least three times the range of the older Aegis radars on Japanese warships.
“We are here to support whatever Japan needs, and in our mind, there is no option that is off the table,” said Tom Rowden, the vice president responsible for Lockheed’s overseas Rotary and Mission System business, including Aegis Ashore in Japan. “Our main focus here is to give Japan the capability that they need to be able to defend their country.”
Japan last year listed China as its main security threat for the first time, pointing to Beijing’s burgeoning defense spending and military maneuvers.
