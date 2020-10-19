Nearly 15 years ago, Grace Ma (馬麗華) decided to name her bar Club 71, in commemoration of a July 1, 2003, rally where hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers protested a proposed national security law for the territory.
“I took the name Club 71, because somehow it is more hopeful, with half a million Hong Kong people having a demonstration, a rally, to stand for themselves, not to ignore what’s going on in Hong Kong,” Ma said.
For years, the storied bar has served as a watering hole for the city’s pro-democracy activists and intellectuals, who could freely engage in discussions over a round of beer or two.
Photo: AP
Warning: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and, in a blow to the territory Western-style freedoms, the central government in Beijing in June imposed sweeping national security legislation targeting political expression in response to massive anti-government protests last year.
For Ma, the troubles meant it was time to shutter the business for good. Months of government-mandated bar closures as part of COVID-19 restrictions had pushed Club 71’s finances deeper into the red, and operating the bar no longer made financial sense, she said.
The bar will close at the end of this month.
Photo: AP
“We have closed for three months, out of the past six months,” said Ma, who is in her 60s. “For our business, it’s impossible.”
Social distancing restrictions have also halved the capacity of the territory’s bars and restaurants, making it more difficult for them to turn a profit.
In the last days of the bar, customers have shown up in force, gathering outside in the park and occasionally milling in and out as they order pints of beer.
The colorful interior walls are plastered with posters advertising art exhibitions and performances, as well as pro-democracy artwork.
“This is a place in Hong Kong where people can drop by and exchange ideas, as long as everyone respects each other, they can say whatever they want,” Ma said.
News of the bar’s imminent closure was disappointing for some of its regulars, who cherished the unique atmosphere and the mix of people.
“There are very few bars of this kind in Hong Kong. We call it the quiet bar, which allows people to chat with each other,” said Keung Fung, 41, another loyal patron and a former student union representative.
“It is very unfortunate,” he said. “I’ll need to look for another bar with similar atmosphere.”
Some of Club 71’s customers also include former lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Leung Kwok-hung (梁國雄), known as “Long Hair,” who had been a regular in Club 71’s predecessor, Club 64.
Ma had also run Club 64, before a skyrocketing rent forced her to move to her current location in the Sheung Wan neighborhood. It was then that she renamed the bar to Club 71.
“It is a hub for everyone to connect and communicate with each other, sometimes sit around and discuss what to do. So you can say it’s a meeting point,” said Leung, who had visited the bar for a beer.
Other famous bargoers over the years included Hong Kong singer-activist Denise Ho (何韻詩) as well as acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Doyle.
Although Ma is saddened at having to close Club 71, in some ways it is also a relief, she said.
“Financially, I really couldn’t hang on,” she said. “It’s time to move on, I want to do something else.”
South Korean band BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after a member made remarks about the Korean War, with several big-name brands, including Samsung, apparently having distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for brands in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Kim Nam-joon, known by the initials R.M., upset many Chinese in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organization for their contribution to South Korea-US relations. R.M. invoked a “history of pain” shared between South Korea and the US, and,
NSW PROBE: Gladys Berejiklian admitted having a ‘close personal relationship’ with Daryl Maguire, who was allegedly involved in a ‘cash for visas scheme’ for Chinese The premier of Australia’s most populous state yesterday told a corruption inquiry that she had been in a secret “close personal relationship” with a politician under investigation for monetizing his position through business dealings with China. New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed the relationship to the NSW Independent Commission into Corruption, prompting calls from the opposition Australian Labor Party for her resignation. Addressing reporters after the hearing, Berejiklian said that she had “made a mistake in my personal life” with a relationship she did not even disclose to her family or closest friends, but would continue to serve as premier
Often seen grinning at a missile launch or in command of lengthy official meetings, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered a glimpse of a different image — emotional and apologetic. At a weekend military parade where he showed off Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim’s voice trembled momentarily as he spoke of “tears of gratitude” for his people’s efforts. He repeatedly and effusively thanked the public and military for their loyalty, and for remaining healthy in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had not caused a single case in North Korea. That has come at a
A US$60 double-dose experimental coronavirus vaccine is being made available to some residents in an eastern Chinese city, health officials have said, the first details of a mass rollout for an as yet unproven vaccine. Officials in Jiaxing on Thursday said that residents aged 18 to 59 with “urgent needs” could seek consultations at clinics for a Sinovac Biotech vaccine that authorities have been giving to groups such as medical workers. The statement from Jiaxing’s center for disease control and prevention did not specify what constituted “urgent needs.” Authorities did not say how many people in the city had been given the vaccine,