China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee on Saturday passed several new laws covering everything from restricting sensitive exports to protect national security, to preventing and managing infectious diseases, to the protection of under-18s online.
The law restricting exports of controlled items, which will apply to all companies in China, is to take effect on Dec. 1 and would allow Beijing to “take reciprocal measures” against countries that abuse export controls and pose a threat to national security.
Technical data related to items covered would also be subject to export controls, according to the published text of the law.
Beijing’s latest measure gives it more room to hit back in US President Donald Trump’s war on Chinese tech firms, with the White House moving against popular platforms and major companies.
The new law, “formulated to safeguard national security and interests,” adds to China’s regulatory toolkit, which also involves a restriction catalogue of tech exports and an unreliable entity list.
The law states that authorities would formulate and adjust an export control list of items to be published in a “timely manner.”
Companies and individuals who contravene the new law, including those outside of China, could face criminal charges.
Violations, such as exporting items without a permit, could result in fines of 5 million yuan (US$746,500), or up to 20 times the business value of the illegal transaction.
BIOSECURITY
The new biosecurity law would establish systems for biosecurity risk prevention and control, including risk monitoring, risk investigation and assessment, and information sharing.
It would also have provisions to prevent and respond to specific biosecurity risks, including major emerging infectious diseases, epidemic and sudden outbreaks, and biotechnology research, development and application, Xinhua news agency reported.
The legislation also seeks to protect whistle-blowers, citing the right to report “acts that endanger biosecurity.”
“Any work unit or individual has the right to report acts that endanger biosecurity,” the regulation said.
“When a report is required according to the law, no work unit or individual shall conceal [it]... or hinder others from making a report,” it added.
It is to go into effect on April 15 next year, Xinhua said.
PROTECTING MINORS
The revised laws to strengthen the protection of under-18s online, state that Internet product and service providers “shall not offer minors products and services that induce addiction,” Xinhua said.
Under the revisions, effective from June 1 next year, providers of online services — including gaming, livestreaming, audio and video, and social media — must set up “corresponding functions” such as time and consumption limits for minors, it said.
Service providers must take necessary measures to stop cyberbullying, and parents or guardians of minors who are cyberbullied have the right to inform service providers to delete, block or disconnect links.
The revised laws also force kindergartens and schools to report harassment and sexual assault of minors to public security and education authorities, Xinhua said.
South Korean band BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after a member made remarks about the Korean War, with several big-name brands, including Samsung, apparently having distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for brands in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Kim Nam-joon, known by the initials R.M., upset many Chinese in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organization for their contribution to South Korea-US relations. R.M. invoked a “history of pain” shared between South Korea and the US, and,
NSW PROBE: Gladys Berejiklian admitted having a ‘close personal relationship’ with Daryl Maguire, who was allegedly involved in a ‘cash for visas scheme’ for Chinese The premier of Australia’s most populous state yesterday told a corruption inquiry that she had been in a secret “close personal relationship” with a politician under investigation for monetizing his position through business dealings with China. New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed the relationship to the NSW Independent Commission into Corruption, prompting calls from the opposition Australian Labor Party for her resignation. Addressing reporters after the hearing, Berejiklian said that she had “made a mistake in my personal life” with a relationship she did not even disclose to her family or closest friends, but would continue to serve as premier
Often seen grinning at a missile launch or in command of lengthy official meetings, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered a glimpse of a different image — emotional and apologetic. At a weekend military parade where he showed off Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim’s voice trembled momentarily as he spoke of “tears of gratitude” for his people’s efforts. He repeatedly and effusively thanked the public and military for their loyalty, and for remaining healthy in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had not caused a single case in North Korea. That has come at a
A US$60 double-dose experimental coronavirus vaccine is being made available to some residents in an eastern Chinese city, health officials have said, the first details of a mass rollout for an as yet unproven vaccine. Officials in Jiaxing on Thursday said that residents aged 18 to 59 with “urgent needs” could seek consultations at clinics for a Sinovac Biotech vaccine that authorities have been giving to groups such as medical workers. The statement from Jiaxing’s center for disease control and prevention did not specify what constituted “urgent needs.” Authorities did not say how many people in the city had been given the vaccine,