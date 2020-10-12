South Korea yesterday urged the North to stick to agreements that bar armed clashes between the neighbors, in comments made a day after North Korea unveiled new strategic and tactical weapons at a predawn military parade.
The massive parade on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea showed off new weapons, including what was possibly the North’s biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which was mounted on an 11-axle launch vehicle that was also seen for the first time.
The North also displayed a variety of solid-fuel weapon systems, including what could be an advanced version of its Pukguksong family of missiles designed to be fired from submarines or land mobile launchers.
Photo: AFP/KCNA
South Korea’s presidential Blue House yesterday said it held an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the weapons and a speech by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
“We emphasized various agreements made between the South and the North to prevent armed conflicts and war,” it said in a statement.
Although Kim vowed in his speech to continue building his military might, he said he hoped that the neighbors would hold hands again after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade and speech came as the neighbors are at odds over the killing last month of a South Korean fisheries official by the North’s troops after he went missing, an incident that shocked and enraged many in the South.
Seoul called for a joint investigation after finding that the soldiers killed the man and set his body on fire, although Pyongyang said they just burned a flotation device he was using.
The Blue House yesterday urged the North to respond to its request for an investigation.
In a separate statement, the South Korean Ministry of Unification, which handles cross-border affairs, said that Kim’s speech would lead to peace and better ties, and expressed hope for a resumption of dialogue on issues such as the shooting incident, cooperation over COVID-19 response and humanitarian aid.
However, the South Korean Ministry of Defense expressed concern about the North’s newly unveiled weapons, saying that it would conduct detailed analysis with the US.
The probable ICBM paraded on Saturday was clearly the new strategic weapon Kim had promised to show, said Melissa Hanham, deputy director of the Austria-based Open Nuclear Network.
“North Korea is pushing ahead with its nuclear strategy regardless of the tough year that it has had with regard to diplomatic talks, flooding from typhoons and COVID-19,” Hanham said in a telephone interview.
“I also think that this is a message to the United States — he [Kim] has already declared he no longer holds himself to the moratorium and he has something new as well he may wish to test,” she said.
The celebratory event, which began late on Friday, was not broadcast by North Korean state television until Saturday evening, when it aired a recorded broadcast.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to
Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) fled the communist takeover of China as a teenager and found sanctuary in Hong Kong, a bastion of religious freedom that he now fears could disappear under Beijing’s tightening grip. The 88-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong has spent his retirement looking on with increasing alarm at the Vatican’s embrace of Beijing — and the imposition of a sweeping security law has only heightened his fears. “As I can see in the whole world, where you take away the freedoms of the people, religious freedoms also disappear,” Zen said from Salesian Mission he joined as a novice seven
BUILT-IN GLITCH: ‘Genshin Impact’ users around the world have complained that the game’s chat function automatically replaces certain words with asterixes A popular new game, Genshin Impact, is censoring words including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Falun Gong and Putin in the in-game chat function, according to players. The role-playing quest game from Chinese developer miHoYo was released last week, in what has been called the biggest global launch of a Chinese game ever. However, users around the world have taken to social media to complain about an apparent auto-censorship function built into the in-game chat function. Words including “Taiwan,” “Hong Kong,” “Falun Gong” and the names of Adolf Hitler, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, appear as asterixes when sent, according to