Protests and labor strikes against a polarizing new labor law in Indonesia yesterday continued across the country for a third straight day.
The “omnibus” job creation bill, passed into law on Monday, has seen tens of thousands of people take to the streets in protest against legislation that they say undermines labor rights and weakens environmental protections.
Over the past two days, nearly 600 people have been detained and two students seriously injured, while police have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators.
Photo: Reuters
Yesterday morning, crowds gathered in Java’s major cities, including Jakarta and Bandung, media reports and video footage shared by Confederation of Indonesian Workers’ Union (KSPI) spokesman Kahar Cahyono showed.
Maulana Syarif, 45, who has worked at Astra Honda Motor for 25 years, said that he joined the protests in Jakarta to fight for the rights of future generations.
“We ask that the law be repealed immediately,” he said. “This is our struggle for our children and grandchildren, and our future generations... If it’s like this [with the new law], our well-being will decrease and we will lack certainty in jobs.”
KSPI president Said Iqbal said that yesterday’s strike involving more than 30 trade unions was to be the third and final day.
The government of Indonesian President Joko Widodo has championed the flagship legislation as key to boosting the country’s ailing economy by streamlining regulations, cutting red tape and attracting more foreign direct investment.
Met with cautious optimism by some financial analysts, the bill has sparked a significant outcry, with labor unions, students and academics criticizing it for a perceived lack of consultation, expedited passage and problematic clauses, which they have said would harm workers and the environment.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to
‘DECISIVE MOMENT’: The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh said his forces would target military units deployed in large cities as Yerevan denied firing toward Azerbaijan Azerbaijan yesterday said that Armenian forces had shelled its second city, Ganja, in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus. Armenia denied that it fired toward Azerbaijan, but the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, said that his forces had destroyed a military airbase in Ganja. “Permanent military units located in the large cities of Azerbaijan from now on become the targets of the defense army,” Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said. Fighting that broke out one week ago between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces has intensified in the past two days and spread way beyond the breakaway Karabakh