Protests, union strikes in Indonesia enter final day

Reuters, JAKARTA





Protests and labor strikes against a polarizing new labor law in Indonesia yesterday continued across the country for a third straight day.

The “omnibus” job creation bill, passed into law on Monday, has seen tens of thousands of people take to the streets in protest against legislation that they say undermines labor rights and weakens environmental protections.

Over the past two days, nearly 600 people have been detained and two students seriously injured, while police have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators.

People clash with police during a protest against a new job creation law in Jakarta yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Yesterday morning, crowds gathered in Java’s major cities, including Jakarta and Bandung, media reports and video footage shared by Confederation of Indonesian Workers’ Union (KSPI) spokesman Kahar Cahyono showed.

Maulana Syarif, 45, who has worked at Astra Honda Motor for 25 years, said that he joined the protests in Jakarta to fight for the rights of future generations.

“We ask that the law be repealed immediately,” he said. “This is our struggle for our children and grandchildren, and our future generations... If it’s like this [with the new law], our well-being will decrease and we will lack certainty in jobs.”

KSPI president Said Iqbal said that yesterday’s strike involving more than 30 trade unions was to be the third and final day.

The government of Indonesian President Joko Widodo has championed the flagship legislation as key to boosting the country’s ailing economy by streamlining regulations, cutting red tape and attracting more foreign direct investment.

Met with cautious optimism by some financial analysts, the bill has sparked a significant outcry, with labor unions, students and academics criticizing it for a perceived lack of consultation, expedited passage and problematic clauses, which they have said would harm workers and the environment.