Trial of alleged Russian hitman begins in Berlin

HIGH-PROFILE MURDER: German Chancellor Angela Merkel in May said that the brazen killing ‘disrupts a cooperation of trust’ between Berlin and Moscow

AFP, BERLIN





A German court yesterday put a Russian man on trial over the assassination of a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park, allegedly on Moscow’s orders, a case that risks worsening acrimonious ties between Germany and Russia.

Vadim K, also known as Vadim S, stands accused of gunning down a Georgian national, identified by German authorities as 40-year-old Tornike K, in Kleiner Tiergarten Park on Aug. 23 last year.

The 55-year-old accused has so far stayed mum over the case, but German prosecutors, who do not release the full names of suspects, have alleged that Russia ordered the killing.

Court spokeswoman Lisa Jani yesterday gives a statement outside the courtroom in Berlin on the first day of the trial of Vadim K, who is accused of killing a former Chechen commander in Berlin’s Kleiner Tiergarten Park in August last year. Photo: Reuters

The brazen murder in the heart of Berlin appeared to be a tipping point for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who in May said that the killing “disrupts a cooperation of trust” between Berlin and Moscow.

Given the high stakes, the trial is likely to be closely scrutinized for details pointing to Moscow’s alleged involvement.

Investigative Web site Bellingcat named the suspect as Vadim Krasikov, who grew up in Kazakhstan when it was part of the Soviet Union before moving to the Russian region of Siberia.

He received training from Russian intelligence service the FSB and was part of its elite squad, the Web site said.

Days before the killing, he had posed as a tourist, visiting sights in Paris, before traveling to Warsaw, Der Spiegel reported.

He also toured the Polish capital before vanishing on Aug. 22, without checking out from his hotel, the report said.

A day later, riding a bicycle in Kleiner Tiergarten Park, the suspect approached the victim from behind, firing a Glock 26 pistol equipped with a silencer, German prosecutors said.

After the victim fell to the ground, the accused fired another two shots at his head that killed the Georgian, they said.

Investigators later found his phone and a return flight ticket for Moscow on Aug. 25 in his hotel room in Warsaw, Der Spiegel reported.