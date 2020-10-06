Record government spending triggered by COVID-19 in South Korea has helped send a maverick regional governor to the top of polls to be the next president and fueled his push to make the country Asia’s first to introduce universal basic income.
Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, who has served as governor of South Korea’s most populous province since 2018, warns that without across-the-board income support to address inequality, the stability of the country’s economy could be threatened.
“The capitalist system could fall apart if consumption and demand aren’t supported,” Lee, 56, said in an interview last week.
Photo: Bloomberg
His move early in the pandemic to provide handouts to boost the regional economy surrounding Seoul helped prod the central government to take action at the national level.
Lee’s call for the introduction of a universal basic income might also be followed by other politicians with an eye on the presidency, potentially extending the era of expansionary fiscal policy long after the virus is gone.
Lee, who grew up in poverty, said he firmly believes growing income disparity would make markets unsustainable, and universal basic income would “fix and further develop” capitalism.
“Massive fiscal spending in Korea is certainly helping his popularity,” said Rory Green, an economist with research firm TS Lombard. “The weaker the rebound, the more untenable a fiscally conservative political stance becomes.”
The race is tight. A KStat Research survey last week showed 26 percent of respondents preferred Lee as the next president, just three years after he ran unsuccessfully against now South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Democratic Party primaries.
The poll showed Lee came in 5 percentage points better than party leader Lee Nak-yon, who once served as Moon’s prime minister.
Moon’s single, five-year term ends in 2022.
However, in another survey by Korea Research International released on Saturday, the former prime minister took the lead with 26 percent of favorability rating, about 3 percentage points higher than the governor.
“I have confidence in my understanding of how society and the global economy work, and how their problems can be fixed.” Lee Jae-myung said. “I’m not going to compromise.”
While Moon initially made efforts to raise the minimum wage, the country’s income inequality still remains among the developed world’s highest, according to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development data.
Lee Jae-myung said far more needs to be done.
South Korea should start with an annual basic income of about 500,000 won (US$430) and gradually move toward a monthly handout that is as big over the course of 10 to 15 years, he said.
A Realmeter poll in June showed that 49 percent of South Koreans approved of the idea of universal basic income while 43 percent opposed it.
Still, the call for a universal income is not limited to the governor or other progressives in Moon’s camp. The idea is also gaining support in the top opposition conservative group.
The newly named People Power Party recently introduced a pledge to seek a basic income.
Its interim party leader, Kim Chong-in, is trying to build support by embracing some of the popular economic policies of the left with a tough stand on security that has been a key position of the right.
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
‘DECISIVE MOMENT’: The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh said his forces would target military units deployed in large cities as Yerevan denied firing toward Azerbaijan Azerbaijan yesterday said that Armenian forces had shelled its second city, Ganja, in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus. Armenia denied that it fired toward Azerbaijan, but the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, said that his forces had destroyed a military airbase in Ganja. “Permanent military units located in the large cities of Azerbaijan from now on become the targets of the defense army,” Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said. Fighting that broke out one week ago between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces has intensified in the past two days and spread way beyond the breakaway Karabakh
Turkey yesterday entered a new era of tight social media restrictions that threaten to erase the local presence of Facebook and Twitter should they fail to take down contentious posts. The legislation was rammed through parliament by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party and follows the government’s crackdown on opposition newspapers and television channels. Facebook senior human rights adviser Iain Levine wrote on Twitter that it “raises many concerns [about] human rights.” While fearful, free speech advocates are not certain whether Erdogan’s government would be able to implement the law’s most punitive measures — or if social media companies would ever
A rare sight has begun to appear in Dutch cities: people wearing masks. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the famously liberal Netherlands has held out against the strict measures imposed by its European neighbors. With the country gripped by a second wave of infections, the Dutch government has made an abrupt U-turn, advising people to wear face coverings in all indoor spaces. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this week “urgently recommended” that people wear masks in supermarkets, museums and railway stations. “I find it uncomfortable, but I’m wearing one because I don’t want to be quarantined,” teacher Maria Houweling said in one