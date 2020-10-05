Azerbaijani city hit as conflict spreads

‘DECISIVE MOMENT’: The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh said his forces would target military units deployed in large cities as Yerevan denied firing toward Azerbaijan

Reuters and AFP, BAKU, YEREVAN and STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-karabakh





Azerbaijan yesterday said that Armenian forces had shelled its second city, Ganja, in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus.

Armenia denied that it fired toward Azerbaijan, but the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, said that his forces had destroyed a military airbase in Ganja.

“Permanent military units located in the large cities of Azerbaijan from now on become the targets of the defense army,” Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said.

A woman carrying her belongings walks away from an apartment building damaged by shelling in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Fighting that broke out one week ago between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces has intensified in the past two days and spread way beyond the breakaway Karabakh region.

It carries the risk of a full-scale war between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia that could drag in other powers. Azerbaijan is supported by Turkey, while Armenia has a defense pact with Russia.

Journalists in Ganja said the airport had come under attack.

Ganja, with a population of 335,000, is about 100km north of the Karabakh capital, Stepanakert, and 80km from the Armenian city of Vardenis.

Azerbaijan has previously accused Armenia of firing into its territory from Vardenis, while Yerevan has denied it.

Casualties from the past week’s fighting have run into the hundreds, although precise figures are impossible to obtain.

KARABAKH CITY SHELLED

Azerbaijani forces yesterday shelled Stepanakert, the main city of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian officials said.

In Stepanakert, an Agence France-Presse team on the ground heard the sound of sirens at about 9:30am followed by several explosions.

Power in the city was out yesterday.

“Azerbaijani forces are shelling civilian targets in Stepanakert with rockets,” Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told reporters.

Azerbaijani authorities for their part said that they had taken “retaliatory measures” after rocket fire by Armenian separatists from Stepanakert.

ROCKET FIRE

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said that Armenian armed forces were firing rockets from Stepanakert at the towns of Terter and Horadiz in the Fizuli region.

Baku and Yerevan have for decades been locked in a simmering conflict over the ethnic Armenian province that broke away from Azerbaijan in a bitterly fought war in the 1990s.

New fighting that erupted on Sept. 27 has been the heaviest in decades and has claimed more than 240 lives, including more than 30 civilians.

The fighting continued despite international calls for the neighbors to halt clashes and begin talks as fears grow that the fighting could expand into a multifront war sucking in regional powers Turkey and Russia.

On Saturday, the Armenian defense ministry said that separatist forces in Karabakh had repelled a massive attack by Azerbaijan.

Armenia also announced the deaths of 51 more separatist fighters.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said that its forces had “captured new footholds” and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claimed that his forces took the village of Madagiz, a strategic hamlet within firing range of an important northern road.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan In an address to the nation on Saturday called on Armenians to unite.

“We are facing possibly the most decisive moment in our millennia-old history,” Pashinyan said. “We all must dedicate ourselves to a singular goal: victory.”