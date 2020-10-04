The tragic case of a rural livestreamer who died after being set alight by her ex-husband has triggered outrage over domestic violence on Chinese social media.
The 30-year-old woman, named Lamu (拉姆), died on Wednesday after efforts to save her life failed, according to a statement from police in Jinchuan County, in the remote northwest of Sichuan Province.
She had more than 885,000 followers on Douyin — the Chinese version of TikTok — and regularly posted videos of her daily life foraging in the mountains, cooking and lipsyncing to songs dressed in traditional Tibetan clothing.
A police statement on Thursday confirmed earlier local media reports that she was doused in petrol and set alight at home by her ex-husband, surnamed Tang (唐), on Sept. 14.
Lamu suffered burns to 90 percent of her body, her sister told the Chengdu Commercial Daily.
Tang reportedly attacked her while she was livestreaming and had a history of domestic violence, local media said.
He was detained on suspicion of intentional homicide, police said.
Lamu’s fans had raised 1 million yuan (US$147,256) for her hospital treatment shortly after the attack, local media reported.
Tens of thousands of grieving followers left comments on her Douyin page, while millions of users on Sina Weibo demanded justice using the trending hashtags “Lamu case” and “Lamu died after being set on fire by her ex-husband,” which were later censored.
China only criminalized domestic violence in 2016, but the issue remains pervasive.
Activists are worried that a recent change to China’s civil code — which introduced a mandatory 30-day “cooling-off” period for couples wishing to divorce — might make it harder for victims to leave abusive marriages.
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: One professor told her students to submit anonymized papers and not to record any online classes. Some US schools have announced similar steps Students at Oxford University specializing in the study of China are being asked to submit some papers anonymously to protect them from the possibility of retribution under the sweeping new security law introduced three months ago in Hong Kong. The anonymity ruling is to be applied in classes, and group tutorials are to be replaced by one-to-ones. Students are also to be warned that it will be viewed as a disciplinary offence if they tape classes or share them with outside groups. The Hong Kong National Security Law was imposed on June 30 by Beijing after more than a year of pro-democracy
Japan’s government yesterday urged people to seek help if they were struggling to cope, following Sunday’s death of the popular actress and Miss Sherlock star Yuko Takeuchi, 40. News of her death shocked the nation and follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities taking their lives, with figures showing a recent rise in suicides. Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not mention a particular case, but said that some people were struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been an uptick in the number
PAPAL POLITICS? The controversial Australian prelate’s return to Rome comes just days after the pope fired one of his most powerful opponents over a financial scandal Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis’ former finance minister, is to soon return to the Vatican during an extraordinary economic scandal for the first time since he was cleared of child abuse allegations in Australia five months ago, a church agency said yesterday. Pell is to fly back to Rome today, CathNews, an information agency of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said, citing “sources close to” Pell. Pell’s return follows Francis last week firing one of the cardinal’s most powerful opponents, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, over a financial scandal. Pell was regarded as the third-highest-ranking Vatican official and was attempting to wrestle the Holy See’s