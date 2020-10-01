Giant robot moving in Japan harbor entrances millions

Reuters, TOKYO





Videos showing an 18m robot in the Japanese harbor city of Yokohama have entranced Twitter users, pulling in more than 6 million views in the past week.

The robot is the centerpiece of Gundam Factory Yokohama, a tourist attraction that was due to open this month, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DECEMBER OPENING

People stand in front of a Unicorn Gundam statue outside a shopping mall in Tokyo on June 18. Photo: AFP

The park operator on Tuesday said that it would open on Dec. 19.

The videos, shot by a telephoto lens from Twitter user @yoshi115t, show what appear to be motion tests of the white robot that dwarfs boats speeding by in the background.

The 25-tonne Gundam makes a walking motion as it exits a storage area, before kneeling and then raising its right arm to point toward the sky.

The park’s Gundam Lab is to feature an exhibition area and cafe, while the Gundam Dock Tower will allow visitors to view the robot’s face and body.

ANIME

Mobile Suit Gundam debuted in Japan in the late 1970s as a cartoon about enormous battle robots piloted by humans.

The series spawned multiple spin-offs and toys while gaining a worldwide following.

The Gundam franchise is operated by Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Engineering company Yaskawa Electric Corp and industrial robot maker Nabtesco Corp are among companies making parts of the giant Gundam in Yokohama, according to the attraction’s Web site.