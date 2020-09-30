In Thai classrooms, showing a rebellious or creative streak through what you wear is difficult.
School uniform rules are strict, down to how pupils’ hair should be cut, and the type of socks and shoes they are allowed to wear.
However, as students around the country push back against what they call archaic rules and join a broader pro-democracy movement, a young clothing designer is throwing his support behind them in a colorful way.
Photo: Reuters
Tin Tunsopon has taken the typical uniform of pleated skirts and white sailor shirts for girls, and neat shorts and white shirts for boys, and blown them up into exaggerated versions with huge collars and sleeve ruffles made from shoe laces.
“By recreating these uniforms and giving them various designs ... people can see that we should no longer be attached to the [traditional] uniforms anymore,” 23-year-old Tin said.
The clothing line labeled the “rule breakers” was launched in collaboration with the Wacoal lingerie brand in June, with prices ranging from US$100 to a top end of US$475, for a long pleated skirt with a big bow.
Tin said they are designed for “modern day girls, who are not afraid to express themselves and move with confidence.”
“The uniforms break away from the traditional forms, although still resembles a uniform... I want to support kids to be as creative as they can,” Tin said.
Tin has named his label “Post-Thesis,” a nod to his graduation project at Bangkok University, where he examined the purpose of uniforms and how they can be changed.
The rebellious movement sweeping through Thai high schools has been dubbed “Bad Student” by its leaders. Students have worn white ribbons, publicly hacked off their hair and made Hunger Games salutes in a bid to shake up the nation’s rigid education system.
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: One professor told her students to submit anonymized papers and not to record any online classes. Some US schools have announced similar steps Students at Oxford University specializing in the study of China are being asked to submit some papers anonymously to protect them from the possibility of retribution under the sweeping new security law introduced three months ago in Hong Kong. The anonymity ruling is to be applied in classes, and group tutorials are to be replaced by one-to-ones. Students are also to be warned that it will be viewed as a disciplinary offence if they tape classes or share them with outside groups. The Hong Kong National Security Law was imposed on June 30 by Beijing after more than a year of pro-democracy
Japan’s government yesterday urged people to seek help if they were struggling to cope, following Sunday’s death of the popular actress and Miss Sherlock star Yuko Takeuchi, 40. News of her death shocked the nation and follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities taking their lives, with figures showing a recent rise in suicides. Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not mention a particular case, but said that some people were struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been an uptick in the number
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big