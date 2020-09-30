Amnesty halts work, accuses India of ‘witch-hunt’

The Guardian





Amnesty International has been forced to shut down operations in India and lay off all of its staff after the Indian government froze its bank accounts.

The Indian Directorate of Enforcement, an agency that investigates economic crimes, froze the accounts of Amnesty’s Indian arm this month after the group published two reports highly critical of the government’s human rights record.

Amnesty said the move was the culmination of a two-year campaign of harassment by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, and more broadly part of an “incessant witch-hunt” of human rights groups by the Hindu nationalist government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amnesty’s departure starkly illustrates the shrinking space for dissent in India, where critics of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party face investigation and detention, often under draconian terrorism laws.

It also comes at a time when human rights violations, particularly against India’s 200 million Muslims, are on the rise.

This crackdown on critics — including lawyers, activists and students — has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courts are only partly functioning and protest gatherings have been banned.

“Treating human rights organizations like criminal enterprises and dissenting individuals as criminals without any credible evidence is a deliberate attempt by the enforcement directorate and government of India to stoke a climate of fear and dismantle the critical voices in India,” Amnesty International India executive director Avinash Kumar said.

“It reeks of fear and repression, ignores the human cost to this crackdown, particularly during a pandemic, and violates people’s basic rights,” he said.

Authorities have been pursuing Amnesty for two years for alleged money laundering.

Since 2018, a number of raids have been carried out on its offices and the homes of its executives by several government agencies.

Amnesty has denied all allegations of financial misconduct and said it stood in full compliance with all applicable Indian and international laws.

No charges have been filed against the organization.

The enforcement agency has not responded to requests for comment.