China’s surprise pledge to slash its carbon footprint to zero by 2060 was met with cautious applause, but fresh spending on coal to rev up a virus-hit economy threatens to nullify its audacious bid to lead the world into a low carbon future.
The fossil fuel has powered China’s economic surge over the past 30 years, and the nation burns about half the coal used globally each year.
Between 2000 and 2018, its annual carbon emissions nearly tripled, and it now accounts for nearly one-third of the world’s total greenhouse gases linked to global warming.
Photo: AFP
Despite pledges to wean the economy off coal with the world’s most ambitious investment in renewables, China’s coal consumption climbed back in June to near the peak levels seen in 2013.
That was in part due to a pivot back to coal after geopolitical uncertainty in the Saudi peninsula, China’s main oil supplier.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the Chinese economy contract for the first time in 30 years, also opened the taps from government lenders to build new coal plants to revive flatlining provincial economies.
Photo: AFP
There is a “tension at the heart of China’s energy planning,” Greenpeace East Asia senior climate and energy officer Li Shuo (李碩) said.
It “pits Beijing’s strategic interests against the immediate goals of cash-strapped provincial governments, makes it difficult to walk the talk” on a cleaner future, he said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Tuesday unveiled Beijing’s bold pitch for leadership on global warming at the UN’s virtual General Assembly, vowing his nation will reach peak emissions before 2030 and go carbon neutral 30 years later.
It is the first time China has announced any plans to become carbon neutral, but so far there have been no details on how it would rebalance away from fossil fuels.
In the first half of this year, China approved 23 gigawatts worth of new coal power projects, more than the previous two years combined, said Global Energy Monitor (GEM), a San Francisco-based environmental non-governmental organization.
“A new fleet of coal plants is in direct contradiction with China’s pledge to peak emissions before 2030,” said Lauri Myllyvirta, China analyst at the Helskinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.
China is also positioning itself as the global leader in renewables. It is already the top global producer and consumer of wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles, and Chinese factories make two-thirds of all solar cells installed used worldwide.
“China’s energy policy is like a two-headed beast, with each head trying to run in the opposite direction,” Li said.
However, the new coal surge is running renewables out of the market because China’s energy distribution system uses Soviet-style quotas, where power suppliers are allocated a monthly supply limit.
The grid quotas pushed local governments to increase the allocation for coal-based power over recent years, and it leave less room on the grid for renewable energy use.
“Local governments prefer to buy more coal-generated power to protect mining jobs,” Li said.
Wind and solar farms have been forced to idle and dozens of new renewable projects have been canceled since late last year.
The country already has 400GW more coal-fired capacity than what is needed to meet peak demand, GEM said.
“China’s coal fleet is running at about 50 percent capacity,” Myllyvirta said. “Many facilities are white elephants. Adding new ones would only make them less efficient.”
Policymakers said new plants with lower emissions standards would be replace the old dirty chimneys, but the savings are modest. The direction of travel for now still points to an energy future dominated by coal.
“Our energy policy needs a serious overhaul — a surgery — because the growth in renewables has hit a glass ceiling,” Li said. “But reforms have stalled for nearly a decade, because the coal lobby is too powerful.”
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
AUSTRALIAN SITE: China has had a contract with SSC’s Yatharagga station since at least 2011, but the last time it used it was in June 2013. No final date has been given China would lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility’s owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing’s expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corp (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the station since at least 2011. The station is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the US and its agencies, including NASA. The Swedish state-owned company said it would not enter into any new contracts at the Australian site to support Chinese customers after
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big