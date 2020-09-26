As university students stage weeks of high-profile campus protests for democracy, their younger brethren are advancing their own rebellion to Thailand’s establishment.
“There is a viral saying that ‘our first dictatorship is school,’” 17-year-old Peka Loetparisanyu said. “They are trying to instill in us that we are only the little people in an authoritarian society. This means that a lot of our rights have been violated.”
The movement sweeping through Thai high schools has been dubbed “bad student” by its leaders. Its namesake is a book written by university student activist Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal about his experiences in high school titled A Bad Student in an Excellent Education System.
Photo: Reuters
As well as supporting the broader aims of the anti-government protests, the high-school movement is targeted at gaining self-expression for students via the abolition of rules they deem as archiac.
Traditionalism runs through Thailand’s education system. The national anthem is played at morning assemblies, uniform and deportment rules are strict, and students are expected to be unquestioning of authority.
Critics say that the school system is aimed at compliance more than education. Global scores compiled by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development for 2018 show Thailand far behind top performer Singapore and also lagging neighboring Malaysia in reading, maths and science.
Still, conservatives were furious last month when some students wore white ribbons and raised three-finger Hunger Games salutes during the morning anthem recital to support the pro-democracy movement. The salute has been a symbol of calls for democracy since Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first took power in a 2014 coup. The white ribbons represent the purity of the students.
Thai Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan earlier this year bowed to demands by students to relax the rules that prescribe specific hair length and styles for male and female students.
Nataphol said that more discussion was needed on calls to abolish uniforms and other major changes.
“I don’t think the students are my opponents,” he said. “I feel that by listening to them, I am giving them an opportunity to voice their concern safely.”
Fifteen-year-old Benjamaporn Nivas became one of the first faces of the “bad student” movement when she sat in public places with a sign around her neck inviting passersby to cut her hair as symbolic punishment for breaching the haircut rule.
She has now set her sights on further reform.
“They should revoke all the outdated rules, not just that one,” she said. “Those rules should not exist in the first place. They violate our human rights.”
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
AUSTRALIAN SITE: China has had a contract with SSC’s Yatharagga station since at least 2011, but the last time it used it was in June 2013. No final date has been given China would lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility’s owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing’s expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corp (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the station since at least 2011. The station is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the US and its agencies, including NASA. The Swedish state-owned company said it would not enter into any new contracts at the Australian site to support Chinese customers after
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big