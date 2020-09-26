Thai students revolt over ‘dictatorship’ in schools

WHITE RIBBONS: With norm-defying actions, gestures and symbols, the ‘bad student’ movement is shaking up traditions in the country’s rigid education system

As university students stage weeks of high-profile campus protests for democracy, their younger brethren are advancing their own rebellion to Thailand’s establishment.

“There is a viral saying that ‘our first dictatorship is school,’” 17-year-old Peka Loetparisanyu said. “They are trying to instill in us that we are only the little people in an authoritarian society. This means that a lot of our rights have been violated.”

The movement sweeping through Thai high schools has been dubbed “bad student” by its leaders. Its namesake is a book written by university student activist Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal about his experiences in high school titled A Bad Student in an Excellent Education System.

Students wearing white ribbons on Sept. 5 attend a demonstration in Bangkok demanding the Thai government’s resignation. Photo: Reuters

As well as supporting the broader aims of the anti-government protests, the high-school movement is targeted at gaining self-expression for students via the abolition of rules they deem as archiac.

Traditionalism runs through Thailand’s education system. The national anthem is played at morning assemblies, uniform and deportment rules are strict, and students are expected to be unquestioning of authority.

Critics say that the school system is aimed at compliance more than education. Global scores compiled by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development for 2018 show Thailand far behind top performer Singapore and also lagging neighboring Malaysia in reading, maths and science.

Still, conservatives were furious last month when some students wore white ribbons and raised three-finger Hunger Games salutes during the morning anthem recital to support the pro-democracy movement. The salute has been a symbol of calls for democracy since Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first took power in a 2014 coup. The white ribbons represent the purity of the students.

Thai Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan earlier this year bowed to demands by students to relax the rules that prescribe specific hair length and styles for male and female students.

Nataphol said that more discussion was needed on calls to abolish uniforms and other major changes.

“I don’t think the students are my opponents,” he said. “I feel that by listening to them, I am giving them an opportunity to voice their concern safely.”

Fifteen-year-old Benjamaporn Nivas became one of the first faces of the “bad student” movement when she sat in public places with a sign around her neck inviting passersby to cut her hair as symbolic punishment for breaching the haircut rule.

She has now set her sights on further reform.

“They should revoke all the outdated rules, not just that one,” she said. “Those rules should not exist in the first place. They violate our human rights.”