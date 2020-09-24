Humpback whales are steadily moving north, and warmer seas and melting ice might be the reason.
The whales, which move between the Antarctic and the southern tips of three continents, are to be the focus of a six-year US$5 million study on their migration routes by eight research institutions across South America, South Africa and Australia.
“Their migratory behavior is changing. They are going further and further north,” said Alakendra Roychoudhury, an environmental geochemist at Stellenbosch University in South Africa. “If the physical and chemical conditions of the oceans change, what will happen to the whales?”
Photo: AP
The study is to involve multiple cruises to the whales’ feeding grounds in the Southern Ocean off Antarctica and the coastlines of the three continents where they breed.
The new research is to be combined with historical migration and whale-sighting data to determine the effects of warmer oceans and melting ice, which might change the chemical nature of the ocean, Roychoudhury said.
In South Africa, the humpbacks, which eat phytoplankton and krill, have been seen in large numbers, known as super groups, further up the west coast toward Namibia.
“This has never happened,” Roychoudhury said. “Off the Australian coast, they are seeing similar kinds of things.”
Roychoudhury conceptualized the study together with Brendan Mackey, director of the Griffith Climate Change Response Program at Griffith University in Australia.
Researchers from Chile, Brazil, Ecuador and Panama are to participate, with a full-time team of 16.
