The US was yesterday to unilaterally declare that UN sanctions against Iran are once again in force, a move that risks increasing Washington’s diplomatic isolation while also stoking international tensions.
“Virtually all UN sanctions on Iran will come back into place this weekend at 8pm Eastern Time on Saturday the 19th,” said Elliott Abrams, the US Department of State’s top official on Iran.
On this point, Washington is almost alone in the world: All the other great powers — China, Russia and also the US’ own European allies — have challenged the claim.
In mid-August, US President Donald Trump’s administration suffered a resounding defeat at the UN Security Council when it tried to extend the embargo on conventional weapons being sent to Tehran, which was due to expire in October.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unusually vehement attack on allies France, Britain and Germany, accusing them of “siding with Iran’s ayatollahs,” and on Aug. 20 announced a controversial move known as the “snapback,” which aims to re-establish all sanctions against Tehran a month later.
The sanctions were lifted in 2015 when Iran signed on to an international agreement not to seek to build nuclear weapons.
Trump said that the landmark accord, negotiated by his predecessor former US president Barack Obama, was insufficient and withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018, then renewed and strengthened Washington’s bilateral sanctions.
The US is insisting it is still a participant in the agreement it stormed out of, but only so that it can activate the “snapback” option.
Virtually every other member of the Security Council disputes Washington’s ability to execute this legal pirouette, and the council has not taken the measure any further.
This dialogue of the deaf has gone on unabated: The Trump administration acts as if the international sanctions were coming back, while the rest of the international community continues to act as if nothing has changed.
The US would “pretend that they have activated the snapback and that therefore the sanctions are back up and running,” one European diplomat said. “This action will have no legal foundation” and therefore “cannot have legal consequences.”
“I don’t see anything happening,” another UN diplomat said. “It would be just a statement. It’s like pulling a trigger and no bullet coming out.”
Another diplomat deplored the “unilateral” US act, saying that “Russia and China are sitting, happy, eating popcorn, watching” the “huge destabilizing fallout” between Washington and its European partners.
The US is demanding that the arms embargo be prolonged “indefinitely,” and that numerous other activities linked to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programs be subject to international sanctions.
The US will “do all the things we need to do to make sure that those sanctions are enforced, Pompeo said this week.
“We expect every nation to comply with UN Security Council resolutions — period, full stop,” he added.
Trump could announce secondary sanctions to punish any country or entity that breaches UN sanctions, blocking their access to US markets and financial systems, even though the US is one of the only countries to believe that the sanctions are actually in force.
Six weeks away from possibly winning a second term, the US president could also use his Tuesday address to the UN General Assembly to “try and create a shock by announcing some sort of financial penalty on the UN because of his dissatisfaction over the snapback process,” International Crisis Group director Richard Gowan said.
An Australian university student who has never visited China and has only a modest social media following would seem an unlikely target for the Chinese government. However, when a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman personally denounced Drew Pavlou at a news conference, it was just the next phase in an extraordinary campaign against the 21-year-old that has fueled concerns over China’s targeting of critics overseas. Pavlou first placed himself in the superpower’s sights when in July last year he organized a small sit-in at the University of Queensland, where he studies, to protest against various Chinese government policies. Since then, the Global
‘ASKED TO MOVE OUT’: Indonesian coast guard personnel argued with a Chinese vessel over territorial claims after it entered the country’s exclusive economic zone An Indonesian patrol ship confronted a Chinese coast guard vessel that spent almost three days in waters where Indonesia claims economic rights and that are near the southernmost part of China’s disputed claims to the South China Sea. The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency on Friday night detected Chinese ship 5204 entering Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in what Indonesia calls the North Natuna Sea. The agency sent a patrol ship that closed within 1km of the Chinese coast guard vessel and they communicated to affirm their position and their nation’s claims to the area, Indonesian Maritime Security Agency head Aan Kurnia said. “We
BEFORE WINTER COMES: Snow cuts off roads into Ladakh for four months or more each year, so the crunch is on to get food, tents and high-altitude equipment to Leh From deploying mules to large transport aircraft, the Indian military has activated its entire logistics network to transport supplies to thousands of troops for a harsh winter along a bitterly disputed Himalayan border with China. In the past few months, one of India’s biggest military logistics exercises in years has brought vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, winter supplies and food into Ladakh, a region bordering Tibet that India administers as a union territory, officials said. The move was triggered by a border standoff with China in the snow deserts of Ladakh that began in May and escalated in June into hand-to-hand
Since her personal telephone number was posted online, Hong Kong democracy advocate and Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions chairperson Carol Ng has received menacing calls from strangers and been bombarded with messages calling her a “cockroach.” She is not alone. A sophisticated and shady Web site called HK Leaks has ramped up its “doxxing” — where people’s personal details are published online — of Hong Kong democracy advocates, targeting those it says have broken Hong Kong’s National Security Law. Promoted by groups linked to the Chinese Chinese Communist Party and hosted on Russia-based servers, HK Leaks has become the most prominent “doxxing”