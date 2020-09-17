Relatives of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed in a police shooting in her own home, on Tuesday announced that they have settled their wrongful death suit with the US city of Louisville for US$12 million, as well as promises of local law enforcement reforms.
The civil settlement was substantial and relatively quick, reflecting the public pressure and emotion surrounding the case of the 26-year-old, which became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.
After Taylor’s death on March 13, another black person, George Floyd, died on May 25 in Minneapolis while a police officer knelt on his neck, sparking protests across the country against racism and police brutality.
Taylor family attorney Ben Crump called the US$12 million settlement “historic,” but said the “comprehensive reform” plan was “equally important.”
Authorities in Louisville and the state of Kentucky pledged to implement measures that might head off incidents similar to the botched raid in which Taylor was killed.
Those include more oversight from commanding officers about search warrants, the hiring of a team of social workers and encouraging officers to do community service.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that the city “is not waiting to move ahead with needed reforming to prevent the tragedy like this from ever happening again.”
Taylor, an emergency medical technician (EMT) was killed when three plainclothes police officers executing a “no knock” search warrant burst into her apartment late at night.
Taylor’s boyfriend, who was in bed with her, grabbed a gun and exchanged fire with the officers.
He later said he thought they were criminals.
The officers, who had not activated their body cameras as required, shot Taylor eight times, killing her. A police sergeant was also wounded.
The agreement signals an end to the civil proceedings, but not to the criminal investigation, which has yet to lead to any charges, six months after Taylor’s death.
The three said they had announced themselves before entering. They later filed an after-action report that was found to be rife with errors.
The raid was carried out simultaneously with a handful of others targeting Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, an alleged drug dealer, but Taylor had broken up with him months before.
“As significant as today is, it’s only the beginning of getting full justice for Breonna,” her mother, Tamika Palmer, said. “It’s time to move forward with the criminal charges.”
Taylor’s family in April filed a civil complaint seeking redress, claiming that the search warrant was in error, and that the officers had fired blindly and without due diligence.
One of the three officers, Brett Hankison, has since been fired, and the other two were suspended. The city has also banned “no knock” warrants.
