Ex-Malaysian minister charged

BASELESS? After being charged with three counts of corruption last month, former minister of finance Lim Guan Eng was charged with misappropriating state property

AP, KUALA LUMPUR





Former Malaysian minister of finance Lim Guan Eng (林冠英) yesterday pleaded not guilty to two new corruption charges, saying that the legal moves against him are politically motivated ahead of impending elections.

Lim was last month charged with three counts of corruption linked to his tenure as chief minister of Penang state from 2008 to 2018, before he became finance minister. His lawyer wife is also accused of receiving unlawful proceeds linked to a Penang project.

Lim said that the two new charges leveled against him yesterday for misappropriating Penang state property worth 208.7 million ringgit (US$50.2 million) are a desperate act timed ahead of Sept. 26 elections in Sabah state.

A woman holds a sign showing her support of former Malaysian minister of finance Lim Guan Eng in Penang, Malaysia, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“It is completely baseless and politically motivated, and timed to tarnish my image and smear my reputation in the run-up to Sabah elections ... and also maybe impending general elections,” he told a news conference after the hearing.

Lim was part of a reformist government ousted in March. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s new administration is supported by graft-tainted parties that were defeated in the 2018 general election.

Although national polls are not due until 2023, Muhyiddin is under pressure from allies in his Malay-centric government to call for snap elections, as his coalition has only a thin two-seat majority in the Malaysian parliament.

Muhyiddin faces his first test this month with elections in opposition-ruled Sabah state on Borneo, where the local government sought to thwart attempts by his coalition to take over by getting lawmakers to defect.

Yesterday’s charges against Lim are related to a US$1.5 billion undersea tunnel project planned in Penang.

Lim was first charged last month with soliciting 10 percent of potential profits as a bribe for the project, and abusing power as Penang chief minister to obtain 3.3 million ringgit as inducement to help a local company secure the construction contract.

He was separately accused of abuse of power to obtain a kickback for his wife related to a workers’ dormitory project. His wife, Betty Chew, pleaded not guilty to receiving 372,009 ringgit in unlawful proceeds linked to the same project.

She has said that the funds were her legal fees.

Lim accused the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency of being a tool of the new government to persecute the opposition and vowed to clear his name in court.