Former Malaysian minister of finance Lim Guan Eng (林冠英) yesterday pleaded not guilty to two new corruption charges, saying that the legal moves against him are politically motivated ahead of impending elections.
Lim was last month charged with three counts of corruption linked to his tenure as chief minister of Penang state from 2008 to 2018, before he became finance minister. His lawyer wife is also accused of receiving unlawful proceeds linked to a Penang project.
Lim said that the two new charges leveled against him yesterday for misappropriating Penang state property worth 208.7 million ringgit (US$50.2 million) are a desperate act timed ahead of Sept. 26 elections in Sabah state.
Photo: AFP
“It is completely baseless and politically motivated, and timed to tarnish my image and smear my reputation in the run-up to Sabah elections ... and also maybe impending general elections,” he told a news conference after the hearing.
Lim was part of a reformist government ousted in March. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s new administration is supported by graft-tainted parties that were defeated in the 2018 general election.
Although national polls are not due until 2023, Muhyiddin is under pressure from allies in his Malay-centric government to call for snap elections, as his coalition has only a thin two-seat majority in the Malaysian parliament.
Muhyiddin faces his first test this month with elections in opposition-ruled Sabah state on Borneo, where the local government sought to thwart attempts by his coalition to take over by getting lawmakers to defect.
Yesterday’s charges against Lim are related to a US$1.5 billion undersea tunnel project planned in Penang.
Lim was first charged last month with soliciting 10 percent of potential profits as a bribe for the project, and abusing power as Penang chief minister to obtain 3.3 million ringgit as inducement to help a local company secure the construction contract.
He was separately accused of abuse of power to obtain a kickback for his wife related to a workers’ dormitory project. His wife, Betty Chew, pleaded not guilty to receiving 372,009 ringgit in unlawful proceeds linked to the same project.
She has said that the funds were her legal fees.
Lim accused the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency of being a tool of the new government to persecute the opposition and vowed to clear his name in court.
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. “The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference. “If these Hong Kong residents