New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has launched her election tour of the country from her parents’ home in rural Waikato so her “folks” can babysit.
The rescheduled general election, now to take place on Oct. 17, is unlike any the country has seen before, with party leaders hitting the campaign trail in masks and practicing social distancing.
However, Ardern has taken the air of novelty one step further by starting her tour with a sleepover at her parents’ house in Morrinsville, a farming town.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Speaking from the back of a van, Ardern said she decided to stay in Morrinsville with “Mum and Dad” so they could help out with her toddler, Neve, while she toured the district, including visiting the site of last year’s devastating volcanic eruption.
Ardern shared a selfie of herself working at a modest desk in her parents’ home, with a cassette player visible in the background.
“I’ve been basing myself out of Morrinsville, which is where I grew up so that I can stay with Mum and Dad,” the prime minister said in an Instagram video.
“Because they are helping [fiance] Clarke [Gayford] and I with Neve over the next couple of days — it’s just the realities of the road,” she said.
The general election, already pushed back a month after an outbreak of COVID-19 in Auckland, is shaping up to be defined by pandemic concerns regarding healthcare, border security and economic recovery.
Two referendum questions will be on the ballot papers, asking Kiwis to vote yes or no on whether to legalize cannabis and medical euthanasia.
The perennial issues of housing, the environment and child poverty will also be on the agenda, but to a lesser extent than in past decades.
Ardern’s Labour Party is widely touted by political analysts to win, perhaps with a majority, meaning they would not need to form any uneasy coalition alliances.
Ardern’s down-to-earth approach to politics has won her many fans, with recent polling showing that the Labour Party is a long ahead of the opposition to win the election.
On the eve of the country’s lockdown, Ardern recorded a live question and answer session in her tracksuit after putting Neve to bed, urging New Zealanders to stay strong, be kind and look after each other through the ordeal.
Responding to Ardern’s Instagram post, many New Zealanders addressed the prime minister as “aunty” — a term of endearment and respect in the country.
It is not the first time Ardern’s parents have featured in the public eye.
Ardern’s father, Ross, is a diplomat for the New Zealand foreign service and has previously said he and his wife were keen to support their daughter and her young family in whatever way they could, as she juggled motherhood and managing New Zealand.
Ardern’s mother, Laurell, has been publicly thanked before — after making breakfast for her daughter pre-dawn at the height of the pandemic.
Ardern’s parents were in her “bubble” throughout lockdown.
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
Chinese police are offering cash rewards for clues that could lead them to more than 100 people, as public demonstrations swept through cities in Inner Mongolia over the introduction of the Mandarin language in some school lessons. The police bureau of Tongliao, a city in the autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, on Wednesday published photographs and detailed descriptions of dozens of people it accused of “picking quarrels and causing troubles.” The police said that the people had committed the crimes between Sunday and Tuesday, the same period the unrest broke out. Horqin District police issued a separate notice calling for information on