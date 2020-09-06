A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks.
For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said.
In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are in their 20s, while septuagenarians now account for just more than 10 percent, the agency said.
More than a decade of police crackdowns on major gangs and economic uncertainty are making it harder for the yakuza to tempt young men with promises of easy money. Instead, they face decades of risk-taking on behalf of their bosses and longer prison sentences — all without the prospect of a pension.
“Japan’s aging population is a factor, of course, but the yakuza scene is no longer an attractive proposition for young men,” Tomohiko Suzuki, an author and expert on the yakuza, told the Guardian. “They have to sacrifice a lot to lead the life of a gangster, but for increasingly diminishing returns.”
Stricter laws, including those targeting businesses with links to gangs that had once operated with near-impunity, have made a life of crime increasingly unappealing: Yakuza members are forbidden from opening bank accounts, obtaining a credit card, taking out insurance policies or even signing a contract for a mobile phone.
A former gangster who retired in his 70s said that he had witnessed large numbers of young men quickly become disaffected and leave within a year of being recruited.
“My generation dreamed about becoming high-ranking gang members who were popular with women, had money and drove fancy cars, but the times have changed. Young people today do not like the idea of being tied down to a gang,” he told the Asahi Shimbun.
The aging of the criminal community in Japan has coincided with a steady decline in membership. At its peak in the 1960s, the yakuza had more than 180,000 members, at a time when society clung on to a romantic view of mobsters as honorable outlaws.
The number has fallen annually since 2006, when there were 87,000 gangsters, including associates not officially registered as yakuza members.
Today, just 14,400 men are registered mobsters — along with 13,800 associates — with the Yamaguchi-gumi, led by the 78-year-old Shinobu Tsukasa, the largest with 8,900.
Turf wars that were once settled by younger men eager to impress their bosses are now being waged by men well into middle-age. When two gangsters connected to a Yamaguchi-gumi rival were shot dead in the street in October last year, police arrested a 68-year-old suspect.
In the past, younger gangsters would commit crimes on the orders of their oyabun bosses and be out of prison still in their 40s with their reputations enhanced and financial futures secure.
However, longer sentences — including life terms for some murders — mean rewards for bravery and loyalty are no longer guaranteed.
“If you go to prison now, that’s practically the end of you,” Suzuki said, adding that older men whose livers have been ravaged by full-body tattoos and decades of alcohol and drug abuse could “expect to die inside.”
Yakuza membership has been in free fall since the mid-2000s, as ordinary citizens pressured local authorities to drive out gangs after years of violent incidents, many involving the Kudo-kai, once a feared presence in the gritty industrial city of Kitakyushu.
Combined with more than two decades of economic uncertainty, stricter laws have weakened the yakuza’s role in Japanese social, political and economic life, Suzuki said.
“Although the police would not admit as much publicly — they do not want to talk themselves out of a job — we have already entered a time when the yakuza are becoming irrelevant in Japanese society,” he said.
Now living alone in a cheap apartment in Osaka, the retired gangster interviewed by the Asahi said that he had mixed feelings about a career living on the wrong side of the law.
“I have somehow managed to survive until now, but I would not join a gang if I had my time again. I went to prison three times, and now I have no family, no savings and no job,” he said.
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the
The Thai government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the national budget. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri yesterday announced that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as minister of defense, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht (US$722 million) purchase until 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht included in next year’s budget to cover the first of seven annual installments. Funding the submarines has become a hot political issue, with critics saying that the purchases
‘TRAINEES’: The Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs repeated the claim that all those sent to re-education centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday defended detention camps in Xinjiang and Hong Kong’s new security legislation, brushing off human rights concerns raised by European nations and cautioning against interference in Chinese affairs. Wang is on his first European tour since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, seeking to revive trade and relations strained by the resulting global health and economic crisis. Speaking in Paris, Wang repeated the claim that all those sent to re-education centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment — even as rights groups and families report continued detentions of Uighurs and the loss
Chinese police are offering cash rewards for clues that could lead them to more than 100 people, as public demonstrations swept through cities in Inner Mongolia over the introduction of the Mandarin language in some school lessons. The police bureau of Tongliao, a city in the autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, on Wednesday published photographs and detailed descriptions of dozens of people it accused of “picking quarrels and causing troubles.” The police said that the people had committed the crimes between Sunday and Tuesday, the same period the unrest broke out. Horqin District police issued a separate notice calling for information on