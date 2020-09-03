French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, the target of a massacre by Muslim gunmen in 2015, on Tuesday said it was republishing controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to mark this week’s start of the trial of alleged accomplices to the attack.
The cover of yesterday’s new issue has a dozen cartoons mocking Mohammed, reproducing images that sparked protests when first published and a debate about the limits of freedom of speech.
“We will never lie down. We will never give up,” magazine director Laurent Sourisseau wrote in an accompanying editorial.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The hatred that struck us is still there and, since 2015, it has taken the time to mutate, to change its appearance, to go unnoticed and to quietly continue its ruthless crusade,” Sourisseau wrote.
Twelve people, including some of France’s most celebrated cartoonists, were killed on Jan. 7, 2015, when brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a gun rampage at the magazine’s offices in Paris.
The perpetrators were killed in the wake of the massacre, but 14 alleged accomplices in the attacks, which also targeted a Jewish supermarket, went on trial in Paris yesterday.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The latest Charlie Hebdo cover shows a dozen cartoons first published by Danish daily Jyllands-Posten in 2005 and then reprinted by the French weekly in 2006, provoking outrage across the Muslim world.
In the center of the cover is a cartoon of Mohammed that was drawn by cartoonist Jean Cabut, known as Cabu, one of those killed in the massacre.
“All of this, just for that,” the front-page headline says.
The issue was available at newstands in France just as the trial got under way.
The editorial team wrote that now was the right time to republish the cartoons and “essential” as the trial opens.
“We have often been asked since January 2015 to print other caricatures of Mohammed,” it said.
“We have always refused to do so, not because it is prohibited — the law allows us to do so — but because there was a need for a good reason to do it, a reason which has meaning and which brings something to the debate,” it said.
Former Charlie Hebdo director Philippe Val hailed the decision as a “remarkable idea” for defending freedom of thought and expression in the face of “terror.”
French Council of Muslim Worship president Mohammed Moussaoui urged people to “ignore” the cartoons, while condemning violence.
“The freedom to caricature is guaranteed for all, the freedom to love or not to love [the caricatures] as well. Nothing can justify violence,” he told reporters.
The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the republication of the cartoons was “deeply offensive.”
“Such a deliberate act to offend the sentiments of billions of Muslims cannot be justified as an exercise in press freedom or freedom of expression,” it said in a statement.
French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking from the Lebanese capital, Beirut, paid tribute to the victims of the attack on Charlie Hebdo, and defended the “freedom to blaspheme” and criticise in France.
It is not up to a French president to weigh in on editorial decisions, he said.
However, “with freedom of expression comes the duty to not have hate speech,” he said, referring to social media and not Charlie Hebdo’s caricatures.
The suspects, whose trial began at 8am, are accused of providing logistical support to the killers.
The trial had been delayed several months with most French courtrooms closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court in Paris will sit until Nov. 10 and, in a first for a terror trial, proceedings will be filmed for archival purposes given public interest.
National anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard dismissed the idea that it was just “little helpers” going on trial since the three gunmen were now dead.
“It is about individuals who are involved in the logistics, the preparation of the events, who provided means of financing, operational material, weapons, a residence,” he told France Info radio on Monday.
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost
Water covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and is crucial to life, but how it got here has been a longstanding scientific debate. The puzzle was a step closer to being solved on Thursday after a French team reported in the journal Science they had identified which space rocks were responsible, and suggested our planet has been wet ever since it formed. Cosmochemist Laurette Piani, who led the research, said the findings contradicted the prevalent theory that water was brought to an initially dry Earth by far-reaching comets or asteroids. According to early models for how the solar system came to be,
RESTRICTIONS BOOSTED: Coffee shops have been restricted to takeout and delivery services, while restaurants are not allowed to offer on-site dining from 9pm to 5am The South Korean government yesterday ramped up efforts to end a strike by thousands of the country’s doctors as Seoul took the unprecedented step of restricting eateries in the capital in a bid to blunt a surge in COVID-19 cases. The South Korean Ministry of Health extended a back-to-work order for doctors to the entire country and filed a complaint with police against at least 10 doctors that it said have not abided by an order that has been in place in Seoul since Wednesday. The escalation in the dispute between doctors and the government comes as South Korean officials grapple with