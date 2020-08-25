Three massive wildfires ravage California

THE NUMBERS: There are 14,000 firefighters, 2,400 engines and 95 aircraft battling the CZU, LNU and SCU Lightning Complex infernos burning around the San Francisco area

AP, SCOTTS VALLEY, California





Three massive wildfires chewed through parched northern California landscape on Sunday as firefighters raced to dig breaks and make other preparations ahead of a frightening weather system packing high winds and more of the lightning that sparked the huge blazes and scores of other fires around the state, putting nearly a quarter-million people under evacuation orders and warnings.

At the CZU Lightning Complex fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains, south of San Francisco, authorities announced the discovery of the body of a 70-year-old man in a remote area called Last Chance.

The man had been reported missing and police had to use a helicopter to reach the area, which is a string of about 40 off-the-grid homes at the end of a windy, steep dirt road north of the city of Santa Cruz.

Chula Vista firefighter Rudy Diaz monitors the LNU Lightning Complex Fire as it engulfs brush in Lake County, California, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

The area was under an evacuation order and Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Chris Clark said it was a stark reminder of the need for residents to leave the area.

“This is one of the darkest periods we’ve been in with this fire,” he said.

The fatality was the first for the CZU fire and seventh fire victim in the state in the last week that has seen 650 wildfires across California, many of them sparked by the more than 12,000 lighting strikes recorded since Aug. 15.

There are 14,000 firefighters, 2,400 engines and 95 aircraft battling the fires.

The Santa Cruz fire is one of three “complexes,” or groups of fires, burning on all sides of the San Francisco Bay Area. All were started by lightning.

Fire crew made progress over the weekend, which saw a welcome break in the unseasonably warm weather and little wind that allowed firefighters to increase what had been precious little containment.

However, the US National Weather Service on Sunday issued a “red flag” warning through yesterday afternoon for the drought-stricken area, meaning extreme fire conditions including high temperatures, low humidity, lightning and wind gusts up to 105kph that “may result in dangerous and unpredictable fire behavior.”

The LNU Lightning Complex fire in wine country north of San Francisco and SCU Lightning Complex southeast of the city have within a week grown to be two of the three largest fires in state history, with both burning more than 1,295km2.

The LNU fire has been the most deadly and destructive blaze, accounting for five deaths and 845 destroyed homes and other buildings.

Officials surveying maps at command centers are astonished by the sheer size of the fires, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Brice Bennett said on Sunday.

“You could overlay half of one of these fires and it covers the entire city of San Francisco,” he said.