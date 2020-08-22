South Korea yesterday added its most new COVID-19 cases in months, driven by a surge around the capital that appears to be spreading nationwide.
The 324 new infections was its highest single-day total since early March and the eighth consecutive triple-digit daily increase.
Most of the people infected live in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region, where health workers are scrambling to track transmissions from various sources, including churches, restaurants, schools and workers.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The new infections reported yesterday were from practically all of South Korea’s major cities, including Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Sejong and Daegu, the southeastern city that was at the center of a massive outbreak in late February and March.
The newest figures reported by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) brought the nation’s caseload to 16,670, including 309 deaths.
Health authorities had managed to contain the virus in the Daegu region by April, ramping up tests and extensively using cellphone location data, credit-card records and security camera footage to trace and isolate contacts, which allowed the country to weather the outbreak without placing meaningful restrictions on its economy.
Another factor was that the narrowness of the Daegu outbreak effectively aided its containment — most were tied to a single church congregation of thousands of members.
It is unclear whether South Korea’s previous formula of success would be as effective since the Seoul region has many more people and new clusters are occurring in varied places as people increasingly venture out in public.
Churches had been a major course of new cases in the Seoul area before authorities shut them this week while raising social distancing restrictions, something they had resisted for months out of economic concerns. Nightclubs, karaoke bars, buffet restaurants and computer gaming cafes are also closed while spectators have been prohibited again from baseball and soccer games.
KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said the government should consider stronger distancing measures — possibly including banning gatherings of more than 10 people, shutting schools, halting professional sports and advising companies to have employees work from home — if the virus’ spread does not slow after the weekend.
Jeong said the country is now conducting 50,000 tests per day, compared with about 20,000 per day during the Daegu outbreak, while fighting what she described as the country’s biggest crisis since the emergence of COVID-19.
She said that 732 infections confirmed as of yesterday were linked to members of a northern Seoul church led by a vocal critic of the country’s president.
Sarang Jeil Church pastor Jun Kwang-hun was on Monday hospitalized with COVID-19 after participating in an anti-government protest last week where he shared a microphone on stage with other activists.
Health workers have used location data from cellphone carriers to identify about 15,000 people who spent more than 30 minutes on the streets where the protests took place and are alerting them to get tested.
At least 71 infections have been linked to the protests.
In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region, India’s COVID-19 caseload crossed 2.9 million with a surge of 68,898 in the past 24 hours.
The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare yesterday also reported 983 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 54,849.
India has been recording at least 50,000 new infections per day since mid-July.
Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state yesterday reported its lowest tally of new COVID-19 cases in more than six weeks.
Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services reported 179 new infections and nine deaths in the latest 24-hour period, the lowest daily increase since July 8.
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
Japan is largely tolerant of salarymen snoozing on trains after an evening out, but authorities on the southern island of Okinawa are taking a dim view of a worrying new trend in alcohol-fueled somnolence. Local police reported more than 7,000 cases of rojo-ne — literally sleeping on the road — last year, a phenomenon some attribute to Okinawa’s balmy weather and enthusiastic consumption of a fiery spirit that has been made on the island for hundreds of years. Police in Japan’s southernmost prefecture are thought to be the only force in the country that keep statistics on rojo-ne, the Mainichi Shimbun said. “I
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global