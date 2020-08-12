UK wants flexibility to send back illegal migrants to France

Reuters and AP, LONDON





Britain yesterday said it wanted greater flexibility to return illegal immigrants to France after a surge in the number of people embarking on the perilous journey across the English Channel in the hope of a better life.

Hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France since Thursday — many navigating one of the world’s busiest shipping routes in overloaded rubber dinghies.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to stop the illegal crossings and has dispatched Undersecretary of State for Immigration Compliance and the Courts Chris Philp to Paris for talks with the French government.

Britain says the EU’s so-called Dublin Regulation, which currently governs the return of illegal immigrants, is too inflexible and has very tight timeframes.

British Minister of State for Health Edward Argar said Johnson wanted more flexibility.

“What he’s looking at, quite rightly, is greater flexibility ... in returning people who have come here illegally ... and need to be returned back to France,” Argar told Sky News.

On Monday, a Royal Air Force (RAF) surveillance plane flew over the English Channel as part of government efforts to stop people from making the hazardous crossing from France in small boats.

An inflatable dinghy carrying about 20 people was met on Monday by a UK Border Force boat and escorted to the port of Dover.

Johnson said trying to make the voyage was “a very bad and stupid and dangerous and criminal thing to do.”

“Be in no doubt what’s going on is the activity of cruel and criminal gangs who are risking the lives of these people taking them across the Channel, a pretty dangerous stretch of water in potentially unseaworthy vessels,” Johnson said during a visit to a school near London.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel appointed a former Royal Marine commando, Dan O’Mahoney, as “clandestine Channel threat commander” to try and make unauthorized sea crossings “unviable.”

Patel has also said the Royal Navy could be called in to prevent boats reaching UK waters, though other senior officials and politicians say that would be impractical and potentially dangerous because small boats could capsize if they are forced back to the French shore.

The British Ministry of Defense said it was considering how the military could best help. It said the RAF Atlas aircraft was deployed on Monday “to support Border Force operations in the Channel.”