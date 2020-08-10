AFGHANISTAN
Prisoner release backed
The government and the Taliban are “on the verge of peace talks” after thousands of prominent tribal leaders and other prominent people taking part in a three-day loya jirga approved the release of about 400 Taliban prisoners, the head of Kabul’s peace council said yesterday. The prisoners’ fate has been a crucial hurdle in launching peace talks between the two sides, which had committed to completing a prisoner exchange before negotiations can start. “In order to remove the hurdles for the start of peace talks, stopping bloodshed, and for the good of the public, the jirga approves the release of 400 prisoners as demanded by the Taliban,” jirga member Atefa Tayeb said. According to an official list seen by reporters, many of the inmates are accused of serious offences, including many involved in attacks that killed scores of Afghans and foreigners, with more than 150 of them on death row. The jirga urged the government to give assurances that the released prisoners would be monitored and would not be allowed to return to the battlefield. It also demanded a “serious, immediate and lasting ceasefire.”
UNITED STATES
Esper affirms Afghan cutback
Washington plans to cut its troop levels in Afghanistan to “a number less than 5,000” by the end of November, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in an interview broadcast on Saturday. It has about 8,600 troops in the nation. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Monday last week that the plan was to lower that number to about 4,000.
CHINA
Airplane drama ends safely
A Shenzhen Airlines Co flight that plunged more than 5,500m inside two minutes landed safely yesterday morning, China Central Television reported. The plane dived to from 9,297m to 3,733m about 25 minutes after taking off from Shenzhen on a flight to Xian. The Airbus SE A330 suffered an “abnormal pressure increase” when it climbed to 9,200m, and the pilots followed procedure and descended to a safe height, the airline said in a statement. The plane returned to Shenzhen and all the passengers and crew left the aircraft safely, it said.
SOUTH KOREA
At least 30 dead after deluge
More than a week of torrential rain has left at least 30 dead and 12 missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said yesterday while warning of further downpour. The causalities include 13 dead and two missing from the past two days, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report. Rain on Friday and Saturday also left more than 3,700 displaced as it flooded residential areas, roads and farming fields in the south. Weather official Woo Jin-kyu said most places received three to four times more rainfall last week than the average precipitation recorded in the same period in the past 30 years.
INDIA
Pilot error mooted in crash
An Air India Express jet that overshot the runway at Calicut International Airport near Kozhikode on Friday, killing at least 18 people, touched down too far down the airstrip, Ministry of Civil Aviation Director-General Arun Kumar said amid ongoing investigations. He told CNN-News18 on Saturday that the plane landed about 914m into a 2,743m runway, causing it to breach a further 240m safety area at high speed and crash into a valley beyond. “Looks like,” Kumar said when asked by the TV channel if the incident seemed to be the result of bad judgement.
EVOLVING SITUATION: Of the latest cases, 23 percent were found to be asymptomatic, but the coronavirus strain in Da Nang is more contagious, authorities said A COVID-19 outbreak that began in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang more than a week ago has spread to at least four city factories with a combined workforce of about 3,700, state media reported yesterday. Four cases were found at the plants in different industrial parks in the central city that collectively employ 77,000 people, the Lao Dong newspaper said. Vietnam, praised widely for its decisive measures to combat the novel coronavirus since it first appeared in late January, is battling new clusters of infection having gone for more than three months without detecting any domestic transmissions. Authorities yesterday reported one new
Three Micronesian sailors stranded on a remote Pacific island have been found alive and well after a rescue team spotted their giant SOS message written into the sand on a beach. Australian and US military aircraft found the three men on tiny Pikelot island, nearly 200km west of where they had set off. Rescuers said that the men were “in good condition” with no significant injuries. The men had been missing for three days after their 7m skiff ran out of fuel and strayed off course. Authorities in the US territory of Guam raised the alarm on Saturday after the men failed to complete
A cat that went missing on a family holiday on the shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland, has been identified 12 years later. Tortoiseshell-and-white Georgie spent October half term in 2008 with her owners at the Rowardennan campsite, but vanished as they were due to return home to Greater Manchester, England. After a search of the site the Davies family departed without Georgie, hoping the three-year-old microchipped feline would be located by someone. Over the intervening 12 years, she remained close to the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park site, being fed and cared for by campsite staff and holidaymakers. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit and lockdown
FRENCH AID: Paris has sent a navy ship and aircraft from Reunion Island with some pollution control equipment, but rough seas are spreading the oil spill The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean yesterday apologized for a major oil spill, which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster, as police prepared to board the ship. The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25. “We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Mitsui OSK Lines executive vice president Akihiko Ono said at a news conference in Tokyo. The company would “do everything in their power to resolve the issue,” he said. At least 1,000 tonnes of