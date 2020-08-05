British-Australian woman in prison in Iran ‘well’: envoy

An Australian ambassador has visited a British-Australian academic convicted of espionage before being moved recently to a notorious Iranian prison and found that she “is well,” the Australian government said yesterday.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was sent to Tehran’s Evin Prison in September 2018 and sentenced to 10 years.

Concerns for her well-being escalated with news last week that she had been moved to Qarchak Prison, east of Tehran.

University of Melbourne academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert is pictured in an image taken from a video made in 2017. Photo: AP

Canberra sought urgent consular access and Australian Ambassador to Iran Lyndall Sachs visited Moore-Gilbert in Qarchak Prison on Sunday, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said in a statement.

“Dr Moore-Gilbert is well and has access to food, medical facilities and books,” the statement said. “We will continue to seek regular consular access to Dr Moore-Gilbert.”

Moore-Gilbert’s family said that they were reassured by the ambassador’s prison visit.

“We remain committed to getting our Kylie home as soon as possible and this is our top and only priority,” a family statement said.

“We continue to believe that Kylie’s best chance at release is through diplomatic avenues and are in close contact with DFAT and the Australian government on the best ways to achieve this,” it said.

In 2018, Moore-Gilbert was arrested at Tehran airport while trying to leave Iran after attending an academic conference.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran, a US-based organization, last week said that Moore-Gilbert was being held with violent criminals under harsh conditions.

Reza Khandan, husband of human rights lawyer and Evin Prison inmate Nasrin Sotoudeh, posted on social media last week that Moore-Gilbert had been transferred “as a form of punishment.”