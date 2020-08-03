Thousands of demonstrators on Saturday gathered outside the official residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and thronged the streets of central Jerusalem, as weeks of protests against the Israeli leader appeared to be gaining steam.
The demonstration in Jerusalem, along with smaller gatherings in Tel Aviv, near Netanyahu’s beach house in central Israel and at dozens of busy intersections nationwide, was one of the largest turnouts in weeks of protests.
Throughout the summer, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets, calling for Netanyahu to resign, protesting his handling of the country’s COVID-19 outbreak and saying he should not remain in office while on trial for corruption charges.
Photo: AP
Although Netanyahu has tried to play down the protests, the twice-a-week gatherings show no signs of slowing.
Israeli media estimated at least 10,000 people demonstrated near the official residence in Jerusalem.
Late on Saturday, thousands marched through the streets in a noisy, but orderly rally. Demonstrators hoisted Israeli flags and blew loud horns as they marched.
Many held posters that said “Crime Minister” and “Bibi Go Home” or accused Netanyahu of being out of touch with the public.
Hundreds of people remained in the area well after midnight, ignoring calls by police to leave. Anti-riot forces moved into the area and began clearing out people.
As of 2am, most of the remaining people appeared to be leaving peacefully, but police were seen dragging some protesters away.
The rallies against Netanyahu are the largest Israel has seen since 2011 protests over the country’s high cost of living.
Netanyahu has dismissed the demonstrators as “leftists” and “anarchists.”
Late on Saturday, his Likud Party issued a statement that accused Israel’s two private TV stations of giving “free and endless publicity” to the protesters, and exaggerating the importance of the gatherings.
While the demonstrations have largely been peaceful, there have been signs of violence in the past few days. Some protesters have clashed with police, accusing them of using excessive force, while small gangs of Netanyahu supporters affiliated with a far-right group have assaulted demonstrators.
Netanyahu has said demonstrators were inciting violence against him.
Israeli police have arrested about 20 far-right advocates in the past few days and police said they were on high alert for violence at the demonstrations.
Several arrests of Netanyahu supporters were reported Saturday, including a man who got out of his vehicle in the northern city of Haifa and threw a stone toward a crowd of protesters.
Police said that a 63-year-old woman was slightly hurt.
The demonstrations are organized by a loose-knit network of advocate groups. Some object to Netanyahu remaining in office while he is on trial. He has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals.
