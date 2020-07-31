US President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday agreed to a deal to defuse clashes in Portland, Oregon, with the withdrawal of federal forces, but the timing remained in dispute.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown said that the forces were to begin their phased pullout yesterday.
However, US Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said that the officers would withdraw only if there are guarantees that local police can ensure that the federal courthouse would be secured.
Photo: AP
Trump’s administration earlier this month sent the federal tactical teams to intervene in the city after weeks of protests against racism and police brutality saw windows broken and graffiti scrawled on the federal courthouse and other buildings.
“After my discussions with [US Vice President Mike] Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland,” Brown wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland.”
In his statement, Wolf said that he and Brown had “agreed to a joint plan to end the violent activity in Portland directed at federal properties and law enforcement officers.”
“That plan includes a robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland,” he said.
Wolf set no time line for an exit, saying that the “current, augmented federal law enforcement personnel in Portland” would remain until being assured that federal properties “will no longer be attacked” in the city.
Protesters on the streets of Portland on Wednesday night were skeptical that the withdrawal would proceed.
“I don’t think the Feds are going to leave, and if they do, the movement continues,” said 23-year-old Constantine, one of about 2,000 people gathered outside the city’s federal court building.
Despite Wolf’s announcement, Trump said that there was still a need for federal intervention in the city and vowed to send in the US National Guard if violence perpetrated by “anarchists” continued.
“I told my people a little while ago, if they don’t solve that problem locally very soon, we’re going to send in the National Guard and get it solved very quickly,” Trump told an energy conference in Texas. “They want to solve their problem. They’ve got a very short time to do it, but they’ll either solve that problem or we’ll send in the National Guard.”
In parallel with the crackdown in Portland, the administration has sent federal agents to supplement local law enforcement in several US cities facing a rise in gun crime such as Chicago, Kansas City and Albuquerque.
Wednesday’s announcement on Portland came as Trump’s administration said it was expanding a “surge” of federal agents to three more US cities — Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee.
In a statement, US Attoney General William Barr said all that the three Democratic-run cities “have seen disturbing increases in violent crime, particularly homicides.”
As part of so-called “Operation Legend,” just under 100 agents would head to the three Great Lakes cities, the US Department of Justice said.
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It