Virus Outbreak: Hospitals in Chile ensure patients do not die alone

AFP, SANTIAGO





All over the world, people are dying alone as relatives are barred from visiting them in hospital for fear of catching and spreading COVID-19 — but not in Chile.

Here, special units have been set up where family members and loved ones are able to say their goodbyes even inside public hospitals where the virus is rife.

“Everyone leaves behind a family and we tried to get to know every person in the time we had,” said Natalia Ojeda, a doctor specializing in palliative care at Hospital Barros Luco-Trudeau in Santiago.

Physician Moyra Lopez holds an iPad for a terminal patient to listen to a farewell message from his relatives at Hospital Barros Luco-Trudeau in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday last week. Photo: AFP

This hospital has been one of the most affected in a nation where more than 9,240 people have died with COVID-19 and which has seen 349,800 cases among a population of 18 million.

For two months now, the intense work routine has pushed Ojeda and her colleague Moyra Lopez to their limits.

“Before the pandemic we were used to patients dying, but in their homes, surrounded by their families — very different deaths to what we are seeing with COVID,” Lopez said.

About 60 people have died in the unit set up in the hospital where the two doctors work. More than half were visited by family members and others died after a video call with those close to them.

Lopez carries around a tablet with which she can pass on audio or video messages such as “thank you daddy for everything, rest now,” or “dear grandad, listen to this song you love so much.”

The unit is in a ward with windows that allow in natural light and the murmur of nature. It was set up amidst the panic of soaring COVID-19 cases.

Ojeda and Lopez said that after hearing the COVID-19 patients dying alone in Europe and China, the hospital management made a priority of providing staff specialized in easing pain and terminal patients.

“The last week of June was the peak week, our ward was constantly full,” a tearful Ojeda, 37, said. “Every death is unique and is a different experience.”

“We were afraid before we got into this for several reasons: facing death, the fear of infection and an illness that had nothing to do with what we’re used to,” said Lopez, as personnel behind her took care of the body of a man who had just died.

“But the most amazing thing, which got us through it, has been the gratitude,” the 44-year-old mother of three said.

“Such positive feedback from families, those that could come and those that sensed the patient went calmly,” she added.

Those who benefited from the unit had to abide by strict protocols and wear protective clothing.

Meanwhile, the unit’s team — mostly women — have built a bond, crying together and overcoming the fear of infection through the satisfaction of passing on music, audio messages and the affection of loved ones.

Lopez approaches “Don Manuel” with a message from his son.

They were “words of gratitude, but also encouragement to rest in peace,” said Lopez, who added that it is important not to stress patients in their final days with messages of false hope.

“Patients, even those in a deep coma, always react; they breathe quicker, their pulse accelerates, they move; hence, it confirms that hearing is the last sense that you lose before dying,” Lopez said.