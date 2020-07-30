A researcher on Tuesday claimed to have discovered the exact spot where Vincent van Gogh painted his last canvas before his mysterious death from a gunshot wound.
The tortured Dutch artist had been working on Tree Roots, a jumble of brightly colored tree trunks, roots and stumps near Auvers-sur-Oise, north of Paris, on a July day in 1890 when he staggered back wounded to the village inn.
Wouter van der Veen, scientific director of the Van Gogh Institute, which looks after the artist’s room at the Auberge Ravoux where he spent his final 70 days, said most of the tangle of roots is still there, a stone’s throw from the inn.
Photo: AFP
Experts at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam have backed the finding, saying it was “an interpretation, but it looks like indeed it is true.”
Museum director Emilie Gordenker and the great grandson of Van Gogh’s younger brother Theo on Tuesday traveled to the village to unveil a plaque at the spot.
Both Vincent and Theo, who had supported the painter for much of his life and outlived him by just six months, are buried next to each other in the village cemetery.
Van der Veen said that he made the breakthrough from a postcard of the village from the turn of the 20th century, which shows an embankment with the trees on the main road through the hamlet, 30km north of Paris.
He was going through some documents during the COVID-19 lockdown when “my eye was caught by a detail from the postcard.”
He compared it to the painting and found “that the trunks and roots corresponded.”
“Discovering the place where Van Gogh painted his last and most mysterious work is a waking dream which I am still trying to comprehend,” he said.
Teio Meedendorp, a senior researcher at the Van Gogh Museum, said that Van Gogh would have often passed the spot “going out to the fields behind the chateau of Auvers where he painted in the last week of his life.”
Because of the way the light falls in the painting, Van der Veen said Van Gogh was probably still working on it late in the afternoon, “about 5pm or 6pm.”
This could help disprove the controversial theory that Van Gogh had not killed himself, but had got drunk and fought with two local boys who shot him by accident, Van der Veen said.
The theory was first floated in a biography of the painter by the Pulitzer Prize-winning authors Steven Naifeh and Gregory White Smith nine years ago, and featured in the 2018 movie At Eternity’s Gate.
Van der Veen dismissed “these lousy theories,” insisting that for him the painting was Van Gogh’s final “testament, a farewell letter... Suicide had been an option for him for a year.”
Van Gogh had been in an asylum near Arles and released just three months earlier.
“The thicket of roots was a symbol of the struggles of life. We cut down the tree and from their stumps new shoots appear,” Van der Veen said. “It makes sense, the theme of life and death, and eliminates all these lousy theories which do little for his memory.”
The revolver with which Van Gogh is believed to have shot himself in the chest sold for 162,500 euros (US$190,634 at the current exchange rate) at a Paris auction last year. Discovered in a field near the village, the rusty 7mm Lefaucheux was billed as “the most famous weapon in the history of art.”
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”