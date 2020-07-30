Spot for Van Gogh’s final canvas reportedly located

AFP, PARIS





A researcher on Tuesday claimed to have discovered the exact spot where Vincent van Gogh painted his last canvas before his mysterious death from a gunshot wound.

The tortured Dutch artist had been working on Tree Roots, a jumble of brightly colored tree trunks, roots and stumps near Auvers-sur-Oise, north of Paris, on a July day in 1890 when he staggered back wounded to the village inn.

Wouter van der Veen, scientific director of the Van Gogh Institute, which looks after the artist’s room at the Auberge Ravoux where he spent his final 70 days, said most of the tangle of roots is still there, a stone’s throw from the inn.

Van Gogh Institute scientific director Wouter van der Veen on Tuesday stands next to the alleged spot in Auvers-sur-Oise, France, where Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh painted his last canvas before his death from a gunshot wound in July 1890. Photo: AFP

Experts at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam have backed the finding, saying it was “an interpretation, but it looks like indeed it is true.”

Museum director Emilie Gordenker and the great grandson of Van Gogh’s younger brother Theo on Tuesday traveled to the village to unveil a plaque at the spot.

Both Vincent and Theo, who had supported the painter for much of his life and outlived him by just six months, are buried next to each other in the village cemetery.

Van der Veen said that he made the breakthrough from a postcard of the village from the turn of the 20th century, which shows an embankment with the trees on the main road through the hamlet, 30km north of Paris.

He was going through some documents during the COVID-19 lockdown when “my eye was caught by a detail from the postcard.”

He compared it to the painting and found “that the trunks and roots corresponded.”

“Discovering the place where Van Gogh painted his last and most mysterious work is a waking dream which I am still trying to comprehend,” he said.

Teio Meedendorp, a senior researcher at the Van Gogh Museum, said that Van Gogh would have often passed the spot “going out to the fields behind the chateau of Auvers where he painted in the last week of his life.”

Because of the way the light falls in the painting, Van der Veen said Van Gogh was probably still working on it late in the afternoon, “about 5pm or 6pm.”

This could help disprove the controversial theory that Van Gogh had not killed himself, but had got drunk and fought with two local boys who shot him by accident, Van der Veen said.

The theory was first floated in a biography of the painter by the Pulitzer Prize-winning authors Steven Naifeh and Gregory White Smith nine years ago, and featured in the 2018 movie At Eternity’s Gate.

Van der Veen dismissed “these lousy theories,” insisting that for him the painting was Van Gogh’s final “testament, a farewell letter... Suicide had been an option for him for a year.”

Van Gogh had been in an asylum near Arles and released just three months earlier.

“The thicket of roots was a symbol of the struggles of life. We cut down the tree and from their stumps new shoots appear,” Van der Veen said. “It makes sense, the theme of life and death, and eliminates all these lousy theories which do little for his memory.”

The revolver with which Van Gogh is believed to have shot himself in the chest sold for 162,500 euros (US$190,634 at the current exchange rate) at a Paris auction last year. Discovered in a field near the village, the rusty 7mm Lefaucheux was billed as “the most famous weapon in the history of art.”