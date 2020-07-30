Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Tuesday launched missiles targeting a mockup of a US aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, a drill that included such a barrage of fire that the US military temporarily put two bases in the Middle East on alert.
The drill — and the US’ response to it — underlined the lingering threat of military conflict between Iran and the US.
For months, there has been a growing confrontation as the US argues to extend a years-long UN weapons embargo on Tehran that is due to expire in October.
Photo: AFP / SEPAH News / Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
An incident over Syria involving a US fighter jet approaching an Iranian passenger plane has also renewed tensions.
Iranian commandos fast-roped down from a helicopter onto the replica in footage aired on Tuesday from an exercise called “Great Prophet 14.”
Anti-aircraft guns opened fire on a target drone near the port city of Bandar Abbas.
Photo: AFP / SEPAH News / Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
State television footage also showed a variety of missiles being fired from speedboats, trucks, mobile launchers and a helicopter, some targeting the fake aircraft carrier.
A commander said that the Guard, a force answerable only to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, planned to fire “long-range ballistic missiles” as well during the drill that was to continue yesterday.
Ballistic missile fire detected from the drill resulted in US troops being put on alert at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Al-Udeid Air Base, the forward headquarters of the US Central Command in Qatar, the military said.
US troops sought cover during that time.
“The incident lasted for a matter of minutes and an all clear was declared after the threat ... had passed,” US Central Command spokeswoman Army Major Beth Riordan said.
Both bases are hundreds of kilometers away from where Iran put the replica aircraft carrier.
While Iran’s naval forces are dwarfed by the US Navy, its commanders practice so-called “swarm” tactics aimed at overwhelming the US carriers that pass through the strait on their way in and out of the Persian Gulf.
It was not immediately clear if all of the footage was from Tuesday, as one overhead surveillance image that appeared to be shot by a drone bore Monday’s date.
The exercise had been expected as satellite photographs released on Monday showed the fake carrier being moved into place by a tugboat.
A black-and-white satellite photograph taken Tuesday by Colorado-based firm Maxar Technologies showed damage to the replica’s bow and several of its fake fighter jets.
“Our policies to protect the vital interests of the dear nation of Iran are defensive, in the sense that we will not invade any country from the beginning, but we are completely aggressive in tactics and operations,” Iranian General Hossein Salami, commander of the Guard, said yesterday. “What was shown today at this exercise at the level of aerospace and naval forces was all offensive.”
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”