British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday used his own struggle with weight to urge the British to get fitter and tackle widespread obesity that could heighten COVID-19 risks.
New government measures to help people shed weight include banning TV and online advertisements for junk food before 9pm, ending “buy one get one free” deals on such foods and flagging calories on menus of large restaurants plus possibly on alcohol.
Johnson, 56, who has lost more than 6kg since a life-threatening brush with COVID-19, was responding to research showing that those who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or severe illness from the disease.
Photo: AP
He has a reputation as a bon viveur, who in the past has spoken of enjoying an expensive bottle of red wine and late-night binges on chorizo and cheese.
However, he has also championed cycling to work and introduced so-called “Boris bikes” in London for public use when mayor of the British capital.
Last month, Johnson said British people were fatter than most European counterparts apart from Malta and his government targeted “tackling the obesity time bomb.”
“I’ve always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages, and like many people I struggle with my weight, I go up and down. But since I recovered from coronavirus I have been steadily building up my fitness,” he said in a Twitter video yesterday.
“When I went into ICU [intensive care unit] when I was really ill, I was way overweight ... and, you know, I was too fat,” he added, describing his new regime as a gentle run in the morning, which gives him more energy during the day.
Johnson, who has often mocked state “nannying,” said he hoped the new health campaign was not “excessively bossy,” but rather a gentle nudge for the UK to get fitter.
With more than 60 percent of adults in the UK considered overweight or obese, according to Public Health England, a “Better Health” campaign would be introduced with weight management services expanded in the British National Health Service.
The opposition Labour Party said it had heard “big promises” from the ruling Conservatives before and criticized them for past health service cuts.
“An effective obesity strategy needs action, not consultation,” Labour’s health and social care policy chief Alex Norris said. “The Tories [Conservatives] have pared public health to the bone and people are paying the price for 10 years of this complacency.”
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
GRACIOUS: Xu Zhangrun, who was sacked by Tsinghua University after being held by police for more than a week, said the money should be given to those in greater need Hundreds of former students have come to the support of a law professor fired from an elite Chinese university for his outspoken criticism of President Xi Jinping (習近平), raising more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,306) in donations. Xu Zhangrun (許章潤), who taught at Tsinghua University for more than 20 years, wrote an open letter to thank almost 600 alumni of the Beijing institution for their backing. However, Xu — abruptly detained by police for nearly a week in early June before being sacked — wrote that the money should be sent instead to those in greater need. “I’m nearing 60 years of age, and
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It