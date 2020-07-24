Police clear protest camp in New York

‘HOMELESS ISSUE’: Police at City Hall Park had garbage trucks haul away tents and other temporary structures, while crews scrubbed graffiti from buildings in the area

AP, NEW YORK





Police in riot gear raided an encampment of protesters and homeless people near New York City Hall on Wednesday, clearing out the camp that formed a month ago to push for budget cuts and other changes to the nation’s largest police department.

A line of New York Police Department (NYPD) officers with helmets and shields entered City Hall Park shortly before 4am and forced out what officials said were about 50 people, many of them homeless, who remained at the encampment.

The move spurred criticism from those involved in the camp for throwing away homeless people’s possessions and the camp’s supplies.

A worker on Wednesday waterblasts graffiti from the site of an occupation protest near New York City Hall after police cleared the area. Photo: AFP

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the move was unrelated to US President Donald Trump’s threats to send federal law enforcers to New York to take on protesters, as the president has done in Portland, Oregon.

“We do always respect the right to protest, but we have to think about health and safety first, and the health and safety issues were growing,” De Blasio said. “So it was time to take action.”

Speaking later in Albany, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that Trump told him by telephone that he would not deploy extra federal law enforcement forces to New York for now, and that the two leaders would speak before any such action happened.

Video from the police raid at City Hall Park showed officers moving through the camp, taking down tents and other temporary structures and tossing them into garbage trucks to be hauled away. Cleaning crews arrived later to scrub graffiti from buildings in the area.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said that officers instructed people to leave, let them do so and many did, but about six were given summonses for refusing to disperse.

One person was arrested for throwing a brick at an officer, denting his shield, Shea said.

The commissioner said that no injuries were reported and that there was “no real use of force,” although he said there was “some tugging and back and forth.”

He called the episode “one for the win column ... another step towards getting back to normalcy here in New York.”

However, some protesters disputed Shea’s account, saying that they did not hear a warning before police poured in, threw people’s possessions away and pushed them around.

“They tried to run us over with bikes,” Nene Thompkins, a 19-year-old woman living at the camp, told Gothamist. “They pushed us with shields. They told us we couldn’t be on the sidewalk so walk on the street, then as soon as we got on the street they ambushed us.”

De Blasio said that shelter services were offered to homeless people at the encampment.

The encampment, sometimes called “Occupy City Hall” or “Abolition Plaza,” started late last month with several hundred people following weeks of protests sparked by the death in May of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis, Minnesota, police.

The New York camp was part of a national “defund the police” movement seeking to redirect funds from policing to community needs like housing and education.

Protesters said they would camp out until the city reduced the New York Police Department’s budget by US$1 billion.

The New York City Council responded by passing a budget that shifts about US$1 billion from the NYPD, but some activists criticized the funding cuts as cosmetic or insufficient.

De Blasio had earlier resisted calls to move the protesters.

The encampment was reminiscent of 2011’s Occupy Wall Street, when protesters against income inequality took over Zuccotti Park, a few blocks from City Hall.

Police removed them after two months. De Blasio, who was then the city’s elected public advocate, criticized then-New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s deployment of police to clear Occupy Wall Street.

De Blasio said that Wednesday’s raid was different, drawing a distinction between Occupy Wall Street as “a protest situation” and the City Hall Park camp, which he characterized as having become “less and less about protests” and more a homeless camp where “health and safety issues came to the fore.”

People involved in the camp have said it served in part to demonstrate that the city was failing homeless people.

Scores of supporters of the Occupy City Hall demonstration gathered on Wednesday evening in a thunderstorn at a different park to reiterate calls to stop funding the police department and ultimately abolish it.

Aaron Gamman said he had been at the encampment every day since it started, although he had gone home for the night by the time the raid happened.

In recent days, “it’s just been a spot for homeless people and a way for them to get food and clothes,” the 20-year-old film student said.

“The fact that the NYPD handled it with no care just goes to show why we were protesting them,” the native New Yorker said.