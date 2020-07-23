US President Donald Trump on Tuesday admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to “get worse before it gets better” at his first news briefing devoted to the issue since April.
Facing dire poll numbers, surging cases and sharp criticism for a lack of leadership, Trump returned to the White House podium attempting to show more discipline in style and substance.
In several notable reversals, he urged people to wear masks and promised that his administration was working on a “strategy.”
Trump wrapped up in less than half an hour, avoiding his digressions in past briefings that culminated in a proposal to inject patients with disinfectant.
The pandemic would “probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better,” Trump said, reading from scripted remarks. “Something I don’t like saying about things, but that’s the way it is.”
It was a marked shift from his claims last month that the virus was “fading away” and “dying out.”
Having once dismissed its remnants as “embers,” he conceded that COVID-19 is now raging in states led by Republican governors.
“We have embers and fires and we have big fires, and unfortunately now, Florida is a little tough or in a big tough position,” he said. “You have a great governor there, great governor in Texas.”
The White House has been widely condemned for failing to lead with a national strategy, instead shifting responsibility to state governors.
Among the problems is a lack of infrastructure to process and trace test results, leaving people waiting seven days or longer.
“We are in the process of developing a strategy that’s going to be very, very powerful. We have developed it as we go along,” Trump said.
After months of refusing to wear a mask in public, Trump finally did so on July 11 and has since claimed it is patriotic to wear protective equipment.
“We’re asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask,” Trump said. “Get a mask, whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. They’ll have an effect, and we need everything we can get.”
Producing a mask from his suit pocket, he added: “I carry the mask... I have the mask right here. I carry it and I will use it gladly.”
However, the belated appeal was insufficient to placate the president’s critics.
“This is three months too late and 30 or 40,000 lives lost too late,” Heather McGhee, cochair of the civil rights group Color of Change, told the MSNBC network.
Despite the more subdued and realistic tone, Trump also offered upbeat words, suggesting a reduction in deaths and progress on vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.
“The vaccines are coming, and they’re coming a lot sooner than anybody thought possible,” Trump said.
Trump also repeatedly used the term “China virus” and recycled his promise that one day “it will disappear.”
More than 3.9 million cases have been reported in the US, including more than 142,000 deaths.
The briefing was the latest of several attempts to relaunch Trump’s public response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was not joined by US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, who had told an interviewer he was not invited, nor by White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx, who Trump said was “right outside” the room.
Critics have suggested that briefings have returned, albeit in a different form, in an attempt to dominate the media limelight at the expense of former US vice president Joe Biden, Trump’s presumptive Democratic challenger.
Asked whether he thinks Americans should judge him in November on his handling of the pandemic, Trump said: “This, among other things. I think the American people will judge us on this, but they’ll judge us on the economy that I created.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Biden reiterated his criticism of Trump’s response to the pandemic.
“His own staff admits that Donald Trump fails the most important test of being the American president: the duty to care — for you, for all of us,” Biden said. “He has quit on you and he has quit on this country.”
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the