The British government should properly investigate any Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum after failing to look into it despite past evidence of Kremlin meddling, a parliamentary report said yesterday.
It said oligarchs with links to Russian President Vladimir Putin used their wealth for “extending patronage and building influence across a wide sphere of the British establishment.”
“There should have been assessment of Russian interference in the referendum. And there must now be one, and the public must be told the results of that assessment,” intelligence and security committee member Kevan Jones said.
The report said it could not point to specific evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 vote on Britain’s EU membership and a 2014 poll on Scotland’s independence from the UK, which the “no” camp won by 55 percent to 45 percent.
However, Jones said this happened because the UK government “actively avoided asking the question.”
“No one wanted to touch it with a 10-foot pole,” Jones said.
“In brief, Russian influence in the UK is ‘the new normal,’ and there are a lot of Russians with very close links to Putin who are well integrated into the UK business and social scene, and accepted because of their wealth,” the report said.
“This level of integration — in ‘Londongrad’ in particular — means that any measures now being taken by the Government are not preventative, but rather constitute damage limitation,” it said.
“Londongrad” is widely viewed as a central part of London that is a haven for Russian oligarchs, who invest in luxury properties in prestigious areas, such as Chelsea.
The report’s release has been delayed for months, leading to accusations from the opposition that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted to suppress it.
He came to head the government a year ago, after replacing his Conservative Party predecessor Theresa May.
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the
BBC INTERVIEW: Ambassador Liu Xiaoming on Sunday denied the abuse of Uighurs despite being shown drone footage and a recorded accusation of forced sterilization China yesterday hit back at comments by British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab that accused Beijing of “gross” human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang. Raab told the BBC on Sunday that it was “clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on ... it is deeply, deeply troubling.” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) yesterday called the comments “nothing but rumors and slander.” “The Xinjiang issue is not about human rights, religions or ethnic groups at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and separatism,” he said at a