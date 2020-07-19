John Lewis, the civil rights warrior who died Friday aged 80, excelled at what he liked to call “good trouble” — standing up against racial injustice to forge a better US.
The African-American icon marched with Martin Luther King Jr, was nearly beaten to death by police and later as a sitting congressman was arrested multiple times for protesting genocide or leading immigration reform sit-ins.
Lewis was a sharecropper’s son whose fights for justice helped define an era, and whose moral authority as an indomitable elder statesman left a permanent imprint on the US Congress.
Photo: Reuters
He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer late last year.
“Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history,” US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the 17-term congressman from Georgia.
She described Lewis as “a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation.”
Lewis clashed with US President Donald Trump on multiple occasions — boycotting his inauguration and citing Russian interference in the 2016 election to question his legitimacy.
Lewis was just 21 when he became a founding member of the Freedom Riders, who fought segregation of the US transportation system in the early 1960s, eventually becoming one of the nation’s most powerful voices for justice and equality.
He was the youngest leader of the 1963 March on Washington, in which King delivered his famous “I have a dream” speech.
Two years later, Lewis nearly died while leading hundreds of marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on a peace march to Montgomery when state troopers, seeking to intimidate those demonstrating for voting rights for black Americans, attacked protesters.
Lewis suffered a fractured skull that day, which would become known as “Bloody Sunday.”
Fifty years later in 2015, he walked across the bridge arm in arm with then-US president Barack Obama, the nation’s first black president, to mark the anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march.
Obama presented Lewis with the Medal of Freedom, among the nation’s highest civilian honors, at a White House ceremony in 2011.
“Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did,” Obama tweeted early yesterday.
“He loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise,” Obama added.
Another civil rights giant also died on Friday. Reverend CT Vivian staged anti-segregation sit-ins in the 1940s, was an early adviser to King and helped organize the Freedom Rides. He died at 95.
