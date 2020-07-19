German ‘Black Forest Rambo’ nabbed after manhunt

AFP, BERLIN





After a huge six-day manhunt, German police on Friday said that they have caught the “Black Forest Rambo,” a heavily armed suspect accused of stealing officers’ weapons and going on the run in the woods.

Yves Rausch, 31, was found sitting in a bush after a tip-off from two witnesses, “with four guns visible in front of him,” said Juergen Rieger, the head of the search operation.

The suspect also had an axe in his lap and one further gun, and there was a letter in front of him, Rieger said.

Rausch was lightly injured during the arrest, as was a member of the special forces who was cut with the axe.

“I am relieved, happy and grateful that this exceptional situation for our town has come to an end,” Uwe Gaiser, the mayor of the village of Oppenau, told reporters.

Rausch had fled into the forest on Sunday last week after he managed to disarm four police officers, sparking a huge search operation.

More than 2,500 officers combed the area with the help of special forces, helicopters, sniffer dogs and thermal imaging cameras for the fugitive, nicknamed “Black Forest Rambo” by the German press after pictures emerged of him dressed in combat gear.

The drama began in the morning when police were informed that a suspicious man was hanging around a hut in the forest near Oppenau.

Four officers sent to the scene said he cooperated at first when approached.

However, then he “suddenly and completely unexpectedly” threatened them with a gun and made them put down their own weapons before running away with them.

Police had earlier warned that he might also be carrying a bow and arrow.

Oppenau Prosecutor Herwig Schaefer on Tuesday described Rausch as a “weapons freak” with a “great affinity for arms.”

He has a long criminal record, including charges related to the possession of illegal weapons, theft and bodily injury.

He received a juvenile sentence of three-and-a-half years in 2010 after he shot an acquaintance with a crossbow, seriously injuring her.

Police found child pornography on his mobile phone while investigating him for the possession of explosives last year.

Schools, kindergartens and the local swimming pool were closed on Monday as a precaution.

Investigators initially said they did not suspect any political motive for Rausch’s behavior.

However, they later revealed that he had received an eight-month suspended sentence for incitement to hatred when he was 15 for altering the letters on a sign for a youth organization so that it read Juden weg (“Jews be gone”).

They also said he had made a fake bomb and was known for anti-Semitic statements as well as the use of swastikas and SS symbols.

Rausch had been homeless since autumn last year and had been squatting in the hut where he was spotted on Sunday last week.