Depp tells court of ex’s ‘haymaker’

AP, LONDON





Actor Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of hitting him with a “haymaker” punch during an altercation near the end of their volatile marriage, as the star wrapped up testimony in his libel suit against a British tabloid newspaper that accused him of domestic abuse.

Depp said that the fight came after Heard’s 30th birthday party, and hours after he had learned that his former business managers had absconded with hundreds of millions of US dollars.

The Hollywood star is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of the Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.”

US actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London yesterday. Photo:EPA-EFE

He denies abusing Heard.

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy The Rum Diary and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard, a model and actress, filed for divorce the following year.

Depp said that the couple separated after an argument that followed Heard’s 30th birthday party in April 2016. The actor said that just before the party he had learned that his former business managers had “stolen my money.”

Asked how much was stolen, Depp said: “This is a ludicrous amount to have to state, it’s quite embarrassing — apparently I had made US$650 million,” much of it through his involvement with the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Depp added that in addition to losing the US$650 million he was “US$100 million in the hole because they had not paid the government my taxes for 17 years.”

Depp and his former business managers settled a legal dispute over the alleged fraud in 2018.

Depp alleges that after the party he went to bed to read, and that Heard began accusing him of ruining her birthday dinner before throwing a “haymaker” at him.

Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, asked him to explain the US slang term for the judge, Andrew Nicol.

“A haymaker is a type of a wild swing, a roundhouse punch — effective if it reaches the target,” Depp said.

Heard is attending the three-week trial and is scheduled to give her own version of events later.

During five days in the witness box, Depp depicted a tumultuous relationship with Heard during a period when he was trying to kick drugs and alcohol, and sometimes lapsing.

He called the relationship “a crime scene waiting to happen.”

However, he denied Heard’s claims that he slapped, hit, headbutted and threw things at her, and accused his ex-wife of compiling a dossier of fake claims against him.