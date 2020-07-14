Sydney residents were yesterday warned to put the brakes on partying as a new COVID-19 cluster emerged at a city pub on the heels of a major outbreak in Melbourne.
Three pubs in Sydney and its environs were closed after being linked to outbreaks or failing to comply with social distancing requirements, while other events were under investigation with Australia on edge over a resurgence of the virus.
The new cluster emerged after Melbourne entered a six-week lockdown on Thursday, and surrounding Victoria state was sealed off from the rest of the country in an effort to contain the virus.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Authorities yesterday reported 177 new infections in and around Melbourne, marking a week of triple-digit increases.
New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke slammed the “moronic behaviour of people at dance parties,” after local media published footage of large private get-togethers in Sydney’s wealthy eastern suburbs.
City residents are allowed a maximum of 20 visitors in their homes under restrictions that have been gradually eased in recent weeks as the number of infections dwindled.
At least 21 infections have now been linked to a growing cluster at Sydney’s Crossroads Hotel — a popular drinking spot on a major traffic route — raising concern the virus could be spreading in the state.
A dozen military personnel who visited the pub while poised to deploy on an anti-virus mission were yesterday in isolation at an army base in rural New South Wales.
New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott said that if the situation was not brought under control, pubs could be closed again.
“If we have to close hotels and clubs again, the patrons will have to take some of the ownership of that,” he told a press conference.
“I will, however, work to my dying breath to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” he added.
Police have stepped up penalties for breaching restrictions in recent days, with almost A$220,000 (US$153,130) in fines handed out across Melbourne in the past 24 hours.
