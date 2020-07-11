Indian police kill suspect in deaths of eight officers

AP, LUCKNOW, India





A top suspect in dozens of crimes, including the killings of eight police officers last week, was fatally shot yesterday in police custody while allegedly trying to flee, officials said.

Vikas Dubey snatched a gun from officers after their vehicle overturned on a highway near the northern Indian city of Kanpur and tried to flee, police officer Mohit Aggarwal said, adding that Dubey died in an exchange of gunfire.

Dubey, in his 40s, had given himself up in the central town of Ujjain on Thursday after a weeklong search. He was being driven in a police convoy to Kanpur, where the eight police officers were killed.

An overturned vehicle that was carrying top criminal Vikas Dubey is towed away near Kanpur, India, yesterday. Photo: AP

He is believed to have links with state politicians and the police. Two police officers were arrested this week for allegedly tipping him off about a police raid on his home on Friday last week.

Amarnath Aggarwal, an opposition Congress party leader, accused police of killing Dubey. “It’s a preplanned murder. It was committed with the motive that Dubey did not reveal the names of people who provided patronage and protection to him,” he said.

Deaths in police custody are not isolated incidents in India.

A report last month by a New Delhi rights group, the National Campaign Against Torture, said at least 1,731 people died in custody last year, which means five custodial deaths a day.

In December last year, police shot dead four men suspected of raping and killing a young female veterinarian in southern India after investigators took them to the crime scene. Human rights groups have been calling for investigations into the deaths.

Dubey’s gang of criminals is accused of fatally ambushing officers who had come to arrest them. They blocked the road with excavators and fired from rooftops, police said.

Five officers were also wounded and the assailants fled before reinforcements could reach the area.

Dubey was allegedly involved in 60 cases of killings, robberies and kidnappings. Among them was the killing of local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Santosh Shukla in a police station in 2001.