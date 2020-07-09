AUSTRALIA
Melbourne lockdown returns
Shoppers in Melbourne yesterday stripped supermarket shelves as residents prepared to return to a COVID-19 lockdown. Five million people were ordered back into a six-week lockdown beginning yesterday at midnight as soaring community transmission of the virus brings more than 100 new cases daily. The country’s largest supermarket chain, Woolworths, said that it had reimposed buying limits on items such as pasta, vegetables and sugar after shoppers rushed to stores across Victoria state. Experts have warned that people everywhere would need to get used to the “new normal” of on-and-off restrictions as new clusters emerge and subside.
RUSSIA
Marmot hunts discouraged
Authorities have warned residents of regions near Mongolia against hunting marmots, but stressed that there is no risk of bubonic plague spreading across the country. Public health authorities appealed to residents of the Tuva and Altai regions following last week’s confirmation of two bubonic plague cases in Mongolia. The cases involve brothers who had eaten marmot meat. Authorities in the Tuva region urged residents in a statement to be vigilant, and “refrain from hunting marmots and eating marmot meat.”
RUSSIA
Adviser jailed for treason
Moscow’s Lefortovo Court has jailed a former journalist who is an adviser to the head of the country’s space agency on suspicion of treason. The Federal Security Service said that Ivan Safronov was suspected of passing information on arms sales, as well as other defense and security matters, to an unnamed NATO country, news agency RIA Novosti reported. Safronov, who had only worked at Roscosmos for a few months, denies any wrongdoing, his legal team said. Media outlets, including Vedomosti and RBC, issued statements denouncing his arrest as an effort to pressure the media.
UNITED KINGDOM
Saudi arms sales to restart
The government on Tuesday said that it would resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Weapons exports were stopped in June last year after the Court of Appeal ordered the government to clarify how it assesses whether their use in Yemen’s civil war breaches international humanitarian law (IHL). However, the government has concluded that Saudi Arabia “has a genuine intent and the capacity to comply with IHL,” Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss said, allowing for export license reviews to restart. The announcement came just a day after 20 Saudi Arabians were slapped with sanctions for their suspected roles in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
BRAZIL
President tests positive
President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said that he tested positive for COVID-19, but is confident that he can swiftly recover thanks to treatment with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against the virus. The president told reporters that he underwent a lung X-ray on Monday after experiencing fever, muscle aches and malaise. As of Tuesday, his fever had subsided, he said, and he attributed the improvement to hydroxychloroquine. Bolsonaro is “the democratic leader who has most denied the seriousness of this pandemic,” State University of Rio de Janeiro political science professor Mauricio Santoro said. “Him getting infected is a blow to his credibility.”
‘WOULD NOT COMPLY’: The company’s user data are kept in Singapore and it would not turn the data over to Beijing even if asked, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said Social media app TikTok has distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated on Sunday last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China’s ByteDance, but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent
FOX HUNT: To suppress dissent, Chinese living abroad that Xi Jinping sees as threats are told to either return to China or commit suicide, Christopher Wray said Chinese agents have been pursuing hundreds of Chinese nationals living in the US in an effort to force their return, as part of a global campaign against the country’s diaspora, known as Operation Fox Hunt, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday. In a speech about the security threat posed by China, during which he said Beijing’s counterintelligence work was the “greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality,” Wray gave the example of one Fox Hunt target who was given a choice of going back to China or killing themselves. Fox Hunt was launched
‘FIGHT FOR FREEDOM’: Hong Kongers will never bow to Beijing, the advocate said, while the US’ envoy to the territory called China’s new security law a ‘tragedy’ The world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on the semi-autonomous territory, advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said yesterday, vowing to continue campaigning for democracy. Wong, one of the territory’s most prominent young advocates and a figure loathed by Beijing, was speaking outside a court where he and fellow advocates are being prosecuted for involvement in last year’s pro-democracy protests. China last week enacted sweeping security legislation for the restless territory, banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The legislation has sent a wave of fear through the territory, and criminalized dissenting
A squad of gun-toting police officers patrolled Myanmar’s sacred site of Bagan under the cover of night, taking on plunderers snatching relics from temples forsaken by tourists due to COVID-19 restrictions. Each evening as dusk falls, about 100 officers fan out across the plain of Bagan covering 50km2, sweeping flashlights over the crumbling monuments to scour for intruders. “Our security forces are patrolling day and night,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Sein Win told reporters. “We have it under control for the moment, but it’s a challenge.” The central Burmese city is strewn with more than 3,500 ancient monuments — stupas, temples, murals and sculptures