World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Melbourne lockdown returns

Shoppers in Melbourne yesterday stripped supermarket shelves as residents prepared to return to a COVID-19 lockdown. Five million people were ordered back into a six-week lockdown beginning yesterday at midnight as soaring community transmission of the virus brings more than 100 new cases daily. The country’s largest supermarket chain, Woolworths, said that it had reimposed buying limits on items such as pasta, vegetables and sugar after shoppers rushed to stores across Victoria state. Experts have warned that people everywhere would need to get used to the “new normal” of on-and-off restrictions as new clusters emerge and subside.

RUSSIA

Marmot hunts discouraged

Authorities have warned residents of regions near Mongolia against hunting marmots, but stressed that there is no risk of bubonic plague spreading across the country. Public health authorities appealed to residents of the Tuva and Altai regions following last week’s confirmation of two bubonic plague cases in Mongolia. The cases involve brothers who had eaten marmot meat. Authorities in the Tuva region urged residents in a statement to be vigilant, and “refrain from hunting marmots and eating marmot meat.”

RUSSIA

Adviser jailed for treason

Moscow’s Lefortovo Court has jailed a former journalist who is an adviser to the head of the country’s space agency on suspicion of treason. The Federal Security Service said that Ivan Safronov was suspected of passing information on arms sales, as well as other defense and security matters, to an unnamed NATO country, news agency RIA Novosti reported. Safronov, who had only worked at Roscosmos for a few months, denies any wrongdoing, his legal team said. Media outlets, including Vedomosti and RBC, issued statements denouncing his arrest as an effort to pressure the media.

UNITED KINGDOM

Saudi arms sales to restart

The government on Tuesday said that it would resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Weapons exports were stopped in June last year after the Court of Appeal ordered the government to clarify how it assesses whether their use in Yemen’s civil war breaches international humanitarian law (IHL). However, the government has concluded that Saudi Arabia “has a genuine intent and the capacity to comply with IHL,” Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss said, allowing for export license reviews to restart. The announcement came just a day after 20 Saudi Arabians were slapped with sanctions for their suspected roles in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

BRAZIL

President tests positive

President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said that he tested positive for COVID-19, but is confident that he can swiftly recover thanks to treatment with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against the virus. The president told reporters that he underwent a lung X-ray on Monday after experiencing fever, muscle aches and malaise. As of Tuesday, his fever had subsided, he said, and he attributed the improvement to hydroxychloroquine. Bolsonaro is “the democratic leader who has most denied the seriousness of this pandemic,” State University of Rio de Janeiro political science professor Mauricio Santoro said. “Him getting infected is a blow to his credibility.”