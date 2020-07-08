Australia yesterday warned its citizens that they might be at risk of “arbitrary detention” if they visit China.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in an updated travel advisory for China that “authorities have detained foreigners because they’re ‘endangering national security,”’ adding that “Australians may also be at risk of arbitrary detention.”
It is not clear what prompted the warning, which comes as bilateral relations between the free-trade partners have plummeted over Australia’s calls for an independent investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is believed to have started in China late last year.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week said that his government was considering an offer of safe haven to Hong Kong residents threatened by Beijing’s introduce of a tough national security legislation on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Australia has also criticized China for formally charging Chinese-Australian spy novelist Yang Hengjun (楊恆均) with espionage in March.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that he was not aware of the new travel warning, but that China guarantees the safety and legal rights of foreigners in the country.
“As long as foreigners in China abide by the laws and regulations, there is no need to worry at all,” he said at a daily briefing in Beijing.
The new advisory is unlikely to affect travel plans since Australia had already banned its citizens from leaving the country because of the pandemic.
Australians in China who wish to come home were advised to do so as soon as possible.
An Amnesty International report last year said China had “legalized arbitrary and secret detention.”
The report also said there was an increased risk of torture and other ill-treatment and forced “confessions” in China.
The onset of summer has sparked a rise in incidents of “mask rage” in South Korea as more hot and bothered commuters either refuse to wear face coverings or leave parts of their faces exposed. In South Korea, Japan and other countries in East Asia, widespread mask wearing has been cited as one possible explanation for the region’s relative success in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control. South Korea, one of the first countries outside China to be affected by the virus, flattened the coronavirus curve in April, although it is now struggling with dozens of daily cases, mainly in and around
‘WOULD NOT COMPLY’: The company’s user data are kept in Singapore and it would not turn the data over to Beijing even if asked, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said Social media app TikTok has distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated on Sunday last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China’s ByteDance, but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent
‘FIGHT FOR FREEDOM’: Hong Kongers will never bow to Beijing, the advocate said, while the US’ envoy to the territory called China’s new security law a ‘tragedy’ The world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on the semi-autonomous territory, advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said yesterday, vowing to continue campaigning for democracy. Wong, one of the territory’s most prominent young advocates and a figure loathed by Beijing, was speaking outside a court where he and fellow advocates are being prosecuted for involvement in last year’s pro-democracy protests. China last week enacted sweeping security legislation for the restless territory, banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The legislation has sent a wave of fear through the territory, and criminalized dissenting
CHANGING PERCEPTIONS: In its tender, the Hong Kong administration said that it had failed to ‘mobilise the community to support law enforcement actions’ The Hong Kong government has agreed to pay millions of pounds to a discreet London-based PR firm to counter coverage of the territory in the international media. Consulum, which has also represented Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was on Monday awarded the ￡5 million (US$6.2 million) one-year contract to improve Hong Kong’s reputation — the same day that China passed national security legislation targeting the territory. The Mayfair-based PR business was founded by Tim Ryan and Matthew Gunther Bushell, two former employees of Bell Pottinger, an agency that has been criticized for representing some governments and leaders that other businesses