US President Donald Trump on Sunday deleted a Twitter post he shared earlier of a verbal confrontation between anti-Trump protesters and his supporters, including a man who yelled “white power” at the demonstrators.
“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” Trump tweeted in response to the video, referring to the Florida retirement community where the original post said the clash had taken place.
The tweet was removed from Trump’s account hours after it was posted. “The Villages” had been trending on Twitter as people seized on the tweet.
“President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement, which did not condemn the man’s decision to shout “white power.”
Trump’s tweet fueled accusations that he is fomenting racial divisions amid nationwide protests triggered by the death last month of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
It came after he on Saturday tweeted the images of 15 people the US Park Service has identified as having been involved in protests in Washington last week.
The beginning of the video shows demonstrators yelling “racist” and “Where’s your white hood?” at a man and woman riding in a golf cart adorned with Trump signs.
“Yeah you got it,” the man responds, pumping his fist. “White power.”
“This is really not about the president taking it down. This is about the judgement of the president in putting it up. It’s about what the president believes, and it’s time for this country to really face that,” Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Legal Defense and Education Fund, said on CBS.
The deleted clip also showed protesters yelling “Fuck Trump” and “Nazi” at other Trump supporters driving by in golf carts, a common mode of transport at The Villages, a master-planned community for people over 55.
“The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!” Trump tweeted.
US Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the US Senate, earlier on Sunday had urged the US president to delete the tweet.
“I think it’s indefensible. He should take it down,” Scott said on CNN’s State of the Union.
TARNISHED LEGACY: Woodrow Wilson served as the university’s president before becoming the US’ 28th leader, but his racism was ‘significant and consequential’ Princeton University is removing former US president Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges after trustees concluded that the 28th president’s “racist thinking and policies” made him “an inappropriate namesake.” The Ivy League school’s trustees made the decision on Friday, according to a statement on Saturday. It comes at a time of widespread rethinking of the US’ racial legacy. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, energized by a series of high-profile deaths of black Americans, has resulted in the removal of Confederate monuments, flags and symbols of racism across the US. Deleting Wilson’s name at Princeton
‘FULLY ENCLOSED’: Residents of Anxin County would be confined to their homes and would only be allowed out once a day to buy necessities such as food and medicine China yesterday imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people near the capital to contain a fresh COVID-19 cluster as authorities warned the outbreak was still “severe and complicated.” After China largely brought the virus under control, hundreds have been infected in Beijing and cases have emerged in Hebei Province. Health officials said that Anxin County — about 150km from Beijing — would be “fully enclosed and controlled,” the same strict measures imposed at the height of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan earlier this year. Only one person from each family would be allowed to go out once a
A longstanding feud over a wind power project has boiled over into grisly violence, after at least 15 people were bludgeoned to death with stones and cement blocks, and some bodies were partly burned. The government of the Pacific coast community of San Mateo del Mar in Oaxaca state on Monday said that 13 men and two women were killed in what it described as an attack by a group of dissident townspeople on Sunday. However, dissidents who successfully opposed wind power projects in the area said that the mayor’s followers ambushed them at a COVID-19 checkpoint and began shooting. The dissidents said
‘CHAPITOS’: An ex-DEA agent said the sons of the former cartel head are engaged in a battle for control, with the health of the man temporarily in charge a factor The fight for control of drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s legacy spilled into the open on Thursday after a gun battle between rival Mexican gangs left 16 dead, authorities said. The 16 men, heavily armed and wearing bulletproof vests, died in a six-hour running shootout near the rural town of Tepuche in northwestern Sinaloa province. “A van with seven bodies was located” after an initial clash, while nine bodies were discovered following a second exchange, Sinaloa Minister of Security Cristobal Castaneda told reporters. Castaneda said that Wednesday’s clash near Tepuche, 25km from the capital of Sinaloa, Culiacan, was “part of a struggle